When the leaves start falling, many of us look forward to pulling out our comfy sweaters and hats and looking up recipes for chili and soup. Although comfort food seems to go along with fall and winter, there's no reason why we can't enjoy fall-time smoothies as well. These kefir smoothies are full of fall flavors like pumpkin, nutmeg and chai and are the perfect fall snack!

RECIPES ・ 9 DAYS AGO