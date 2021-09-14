Can I structure a Finder’s Fee arrangement with a realtor if I’m not a licensed agent?

I’m a new Real Estate Investor and I’ve come across Buyer’s Agents who claim to have a good pipeline of pre-qualified Buyers at any given time. I typically get properties under contract and assign them to an end-Buyer for an assignment fee. If I send all my future deals to this particular Buyer’s agent, can I work it out to where I get a % of his commission on every single deal I bring? So I give him the lead and take a percentage of his commission on each deal I send to him.