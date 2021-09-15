My Lake campaign wins an award

BELOIT—Local artists will be honored at the Wisconsin Regional Art Program (WRAP)/Association of Wisconsin Artist (AWA) State Exhibit and Conference on Sept. 25. State award winning artists from the Beloit Art Center’s Regional Show include the following: Tom Murn, Nancy Mayhew, Jacki Prisk, John Hines, and Turner High School student Maura Spain. Tom Murn’s entry “Blackbox2,” a 3D sculpture, was selected for the Shake Rag Alley Award. Nancy Mayhew was awarded the Francis Kipp Award for Creativity for her mosaic piece titled “Into the Woods,” Jacki Prisk of Edgerton won the Marge Engelman award for her painting titled “Say Their Names,” John Hines was chosen for the Aron & Ruth Bohrod Award for his painting titled “Time with Dad,” Turner High School student Maura Spain was selected for the Duck Lake State award for her piece in the STAMP division (Statewide Teen Art Mentoring Program) sponsored by her teacher / mentor Annie Dudgeon.

BELOIT, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO