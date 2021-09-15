CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Guntersville, AL

My Lake campaign wins an award

advertisergleam.com
 5 days ago

The W.E.T. Foundation, a local non-profit focused on protecting and preserving Lake Guntersville, took home The Public Relations Council of Alabama's Medallion Award recognizing their "My Lake Guntersville" public awareness, education, and conservation campaign developed by Red Sage Communications. The awards recognize excellence in research, planning, implementation, and creativity. The...

www.advertisergleam.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Arvest Bank awarding $77,000 in ‘We Love Teachers’ campaign

YELLVILLE – Arvest Bank will honor educators throughout its footprint for the sixth consecutive year by conducting its “We Love Teachers” campaign, which will result in 154 teachers receiving a total of $77,000 in prize money. Awarding 154 $500 gifts to individual teachers is a sign of Arvest’s appreciation for...
YELLVILLE, AR
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon team wins development award

HAWARDEN—Comeback Cash received special regional honors for its coronavirus-centric commercial collaboration between the Sheldon Chamber and Development Corporation and the city government. The program won the Beyond Expectations Economic Development Support Award from Northwest Iowa Development on Thursday. Sheldon mayor Greg Geels accepted it in Hawarden during the annual NWID...
HAWARDEN, IA
NRVNews

CIT Advocate Wins International Award

Patrick Halpern of the New River Valley Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) and CIT Coalition Board President, was awarded the CIT Advocate of the Year Award by CIT International at their annual conference which was held in Phoenix, AZ Aug. 16 – 18, 2021. There were 1085 attendees representing law enforcement, behavioral healthcare and advocacy.
PHOENIX, AZ
KXII.com

Denison distillery wins national Distillery of the Year award

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison distillery won a national award last week naming them Distillery of the Year. The Likarish brothers opened Ironroot Republic Distillery in Denison in 2014. The distillery also won World’s Best Bourbon in 2020 and Craft Producer of the Year earlier this year. They are...
DENISON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guntersville, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
Guntersville, AL
Society
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
City
Guntersville, AL
Beloit Daily News

Local artists wins state award

BELOIT—Local artists will be honored at the Wisconsin Regional Art Program (WRAP)/Association of Wisconsin Artist (AWA) State Exhibit and Conference on Sept. 25. State award winning artists from the Beloit Art Center’s Regional Show include the following: Tom Murn, Nancy Mayhew, Jacki Prisk, John Hines, and Turner High School student Maura Spain. Tom Murn’s entry “Blackbox2,” a 3D sculpture, was selected for the Shake Rag Alley Award. Nancy Mayhew was awarded the Francis Kipp Award for Creativity for her mosaic piece titled “Into the Woods,” Jacki Prisk of Edgerton won the Marge Engelman award for her painting titled “Say Their Names,” John Hines was chosen for the Aron & Ruth Bohrod Award for his painting titled “Time with Dad,” Turner High School student Maura Spain was selected for the Duck Lake State award for her piece in the STAMP division (Statewide Teen Art Mentoring Program) sponsored by her teacher / mentor Annie Dudgeon.
BELOIT, WI
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Devils Lake listed as one of 2021 Main Street Awards winner

DEVILS LAKE – The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced the recipients of the 2021 Main Street Awards and the city of Devils Lake was listed as part of the six communities listed in the awards received. Governor Doug Burgum said the state was, "deeply grateful" for the efforts seen...
DEVILS LAKE, ND
pcrecordtimes.com

Award-winning quilts recognized

GUERNSEY – Growing up, a farmer’s daughter in eastern South Dakota, Karla Robbins not only had a mind for numbers and order, but learned to create beautiful comforts in the form of her award-winning quilts. As a child, Robbins’ mom enrolled her in 4-H where she learned to first sew...
GUERNSEY, WY
Sandusky Register

Sandusky wins heart association award

SANDUSKY — The Sandusky Fire Department continued its life-saving streak of receiving an important award intact. Jim Green, the department’s interim chief, explained the significance of obtaining a Lifeline EMS Gold Plus Award from the American Heart Association for the second consecutive year and fifth time overall:. • What: “The...
SANDUSKY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The W E T Foundation#Medallion Award#Red Sage Communications#W E T Foundation Chair
chronicle-express.com

Distinguished Values Award honorees named at Finger Lakes Health

Three Finger Lakes Health employees have been recognized with the Distinguished Values Award for the second quarter of 2021. The Distinguished Values Award program selects employees on a quarterly basis for the honor. The honorees are selected from three categories: Hospital, Long-Term Care, and Physician Network. These staff members are selected for consistently demonstrating the organizational values and clearly exceeding the requirements of their job. The awards are granted in recognition of those employees who clearly demonstrate professionalism and who serve as role models within Finger Lakes Health.
BUSINESS
Akron Leader Publications

AAF-Akron wins national awards

GREATER AKRON — The Akron Chapter of the American Advertising Federation (AAF-Akron) won three 2021 National Club Achievement awards at the annual American Advertising Federation (AAF) competition. The awards were presented virtually during ADMERICA 2021, AAF’s national conference held earlier this summer. The National Club Achievement competition is designed to...
AKRON, OH
advertisergleam.com

Professional Profile - She wants to loyally follow Jesus

This week, The Advertiser-Gleam spotlights Andrea Oliver, executive director of the Christian Women's Job Corps in Guntersville. A: I graduated from Hawaii Pacific University with a Bachelor's of Science in Business Administration, a major in Finance. Q: Where all have you lived?. A: I grew up in Washington state. After...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
Petoskey News-Review

Northland Sportsmen's Club again offers hunter education course

GAYLORD — An individual born on or after Jan. 1, 1960, is required to successfully complete an approved hunter education course before they can purchase a hunting license in Michigan. The Northland Sportsmen's Club in Gaylord is offering such a class from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 25...
GAYLORD, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
nrcolumbus.com

Ages 6–89 take the lake – Committee awards superlatives

Another virtual Take The Lake is now in the rearview mirror, and organizers reported Tuesday that more than 200 participants together recorded 6,990 miles of running, walking, swimming, pedaling and paddling. Participants in the annual fitness challenge chose their own times and places to get miles in, then logged them...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
advertisergleam.com

Free paddle event to be Saturday

Grab your family, canoes, paddle boards and kayaks for "Paddle Y'all", a free community paddle event at the beach on Sunset Drive. The event is open to anyone in the community from beginners to experts. According to Katy Norton, President of the Marshall County Tourism and Sports, this is one...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
advertisergleam.com

Grant - Business owner passes the torch

One of Grant’s oldest business owners, Annette Randles of Annette’s Salon of Beauty, is formally retiring with 54 years in the beauty salon business. She started her salon business in April 1967 with the help of her parents. It’s been almost 55 years now that Annette’s Salon of Beauty has been serving the community. of Grant. Her daughter said she spent countless hours in the beauty shop; cutting, styling, and caring for her beloved clients.
GRANT, AL
advertisergleam.com

Upcoming events at the Chamber

Sept. 30 - 84th Annual Chamber Banquet, 6:00 p.m., Gunter’s Landing Golf Club, 1000 Gunter’s Landing Drive Tickets on sale now. Please call 256-582-3612 for details. Oct. 6 - Transcend Medical Ribbon Cutting, 10:30 a.m., 2001 Henry Street. Oct. 14 - Business After Hours at The Soak House & Soapery...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
advertisergleam.com

Voice of Democracy competition

Commander Kevin Hoffmaster of the Arab Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. Post 6226 announced the kick-off of this year’s VFW’s Voice of Democracy Scholarship competition. Local high school students have the opportunity to compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships and a trip to Washington, D.C. Students must...
ARAB, AL
advertisergleam.com

High Point Homemakers still active

The High Point Homemakers Club is one of the oldest, still active homemakers clubs in the state of Alabama and one of only two clubs left in Marshall County. The Marshall County club is a subdivision of the Alabama Homemakers. First forming back in 1938, each member of High Point...
ALABAMA STATE
Rolla Daily News

Rolla Chamber announces September Business of the Month

The Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce congratulated September Business of the Month, MK Legal Planning. MK Legal Planning is a trust and estates law firm located in Rolla that helps families avoid court and conflict to leave a lasting legacy. MK Legal Planning’s attorney and founder Michele Kelsaw said the...
ROLLA, MO
advertisergleam.com

Student art part of Water/Ways

The Smithsonian traveling exhibit “Water/Ways” has been well received at the Guntersville Museum, director Julie Patton said. It will run through Oct. 3 so there’s plenty of time to see it if you haven’t already. But there’s also a small side exhibit that is entirely local. It’s water and fish-related...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy