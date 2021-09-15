RiverValley Behavioral Health earns 3-year CARF accreditation
RiverValley Behavioral Health, a nonprofit organization specializing in the provision of mental and behavioral health services, was notified that it was been awarded a three-year reaccreditation—the highest level of accreditation—from CARF International (Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities). CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body promoting quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative process that centers on enhancing the lives of the people receiving services. This was the twentieth consecutive reaccreditation that RiverValley has earned.www.owensborotimes.com
Comments / 0