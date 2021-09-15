CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

RiverValley Behavioral Health earns 3-year CARF accreditation

By Submitted
The Owensboro Times
The Owensboro Times
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

RiverValley Behavioral Health, a nonprofit organization specializing in the provision of mental and behavioral health services, was notified that it was been awarded a three-year reaccreditation—the highest level of accreditation—from CARF International (Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities). CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body promoting quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative process that centers on enhancing the lives of the people receiving services. This was the twentieth consecutive reaccreditation that RiverValley has earned.

www.owensborotimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
southalabama.edu

South Receives Grant to Expand Behavioral Health Services and Workforce

The Colleges of Nursing, Arts and Sciences, and Education and Professional Studies at the University of South Alabama, have joined forces to better serve at-risk youth and teens who are dealing with mental health issues in Mobile and surrounding areas. From left are interprofessional team members Dr.Candice Selwyn, research assistant professor in Nursing; Dr. Kimberly Williams, associate professor in Nursing and project director for the grant; Dr. Shanda Scott, assistant professor in Nursing and director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; and Dr. Kimberly Zlomke,co-project director and professor in Arts and Sciences. Not pictured are Dr. Yvette Qualls Getch, co-project director and professor in Education and Professional Studies; Dr. Kirsten E. Pancione, project coordinator and assistant professor in Nursing; Dr. Bettina Riley, associate professor in Nursing, and Dr. Brian David Johnson, assistant professor in Nursing.
MOBILE, AL
Sidney Herald

Jess Fuhrman hired as new Behavioral Health Crisis Coordinator

Jess Fuhrman has been hired as the Behavioral Health Crisis Coordinator at Eastern Montana Community Mental Health Center (EMCMHC) in Miles City. Jess is tasked with linkage and coordination of services to address behavioral health crisis in Eastern Montana. As part of his job duties, Jess will be interfacing with community stakeholders and partners throughout EMCMHC’s seventeen county service area as all parties work together to implement grant projects and crisis services to help facilitate jail diversion and community based treatment solutions for individuals in Eastern Montana, rather than.
MILES CITY, MT
stateofreform.com

Study shows telehealth effectiveness in behavioral health

The Community Mental Health Association of Michigan (CMHA) recently released a study that surveyed the usage and effectiveness of telehealth statewide. The survey found around two-thirds of behavioral health providers were providing more than half their services via telehealth. It also found that 86% of those surveyed want to continue using telehealth in the future.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Daily Orange

Behavioral health organizations form collective to improve services in CNY

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Omnes Independent Practice Association, a health care collective for central New York, will work toward improving health outcomes for individuals with mental health and substance use disorders after its formation in July, according to the association’s executives.
SYRACUSE, NY
fox34.com

Covenant Health to close inpatient behavioral health center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Health will close its inpatient behavioral health center and transition its services to StarCare Specialty Health System in November. Inpatient services will be transferred to StarCare’s Sunrise Canyon Hospital, a community-based adult psychiatric hospital, effective Nov. 15, 2021. Covenant previously provided both inpatient and outpatient...
redlakenationnews.com

LICENSED BEHAVIORAL HEALTH PROVIDER - MINO BIMAADIZIWIN WELLNESS CLINIC MINNEAPOLIS

This position is primarily responsible for providing culturally responsive psychological evaluation and treatment for Native American children and adolescents within the scope of specialty and training. The mental health professional has regular case consultation and provides supervision as assigned to other therapy staff by performing the following duties. This position reports to the Program Manager. Full-Time position with benefits, Salary; DOQ.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Herald-Dispatch

DHHR addresses issues within West Virginia behavioral health

CHARLESTON — Since May, the Department of Health and Human Resources has been working with advocates to address “heinous” mistreatment and malpractice of West Virginians in care facilities. “I don’t use the word ‘heinous’ lightly,” said DHHR Deputy Secretary Jeremiah Samples to the Joint Committee on Health and Human Resources...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Pierce
Denver Post

Aurora launches a pilot intervention program for behavioral health crises

Aurora on Wednesday launched a pilot program, the Aurora Mobile Response Team, as an alternative response in handling behavioral health crises. The six-month pilot will provide service only in northwest Aurora, Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., the city said in a Wednesday news release. The team...
AURORA, CO
mobihealthnews.com

Eleos Health raises $6M for behavioral health focused AI voice tech

This morning Eleos Health, a company that uses AI-backed voice technology to gather insights into behavioral health, scored $6 million in seed funding. aMoon Fund led the round with participation from lool ventures, Arkin Holdings, Geingels and individual investors. The funding news coincides with the company’s announcement that Dr. David...
HEALTH
auburnexaminer.com

Back to School Behavioral Health Resources

As we see students and educators head back into the classroom and restart the in-person learning routine, the Department of Health (DOH) is providing behavioral health tips and resources for navigating the emotional responses that children, teens, and adults may experience during this exciting and stressful time. The COVID-19 Back-to-Classroom...
AUBURN, WA
WMDT.com

TidalHealth Outpatient Behavioral Health Clinic relocating

SALISBURY, Md. – TidalHealth officials announced on Friday that the Outpatient Behavioral Health clinic will be relocating next month. We’re told the clinic will move on October 4th to its new location at 200 East Vine Street, across the street from its current home inside TidalHealth Peninsula Regional. Services offered include individual and family therapy, medication management, psychiatric evaluations, and transcranial magnetic stimulation. The clinic serves adults as well as pediatric patients starting at age 5.
SALISBURY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accreditation#Mental Health#Continuum#President Ceo#Commonwealth#Pierce Jessica Rvbh Com
Montana Standard

Guest view: The state's behavioral health is in crisis

The mental health system in Montana is in danger of imminent collapse unless it receives immediate relief. That was the title of a letter sent to the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) and state leaders on June 10, 2021. For months now, organizations that make up the...
MENTAL HEALTH
Arkansas Online

Business news in brief: Autism In Motion clinic earns accreditation

Autism in Motion (AIM) Clinics have earned accredidation with Behavioral Health Centers of Excellence. The Fayetteville location of AIM Clinics was selected as a site visit location for centers accreditation. AIM Clinics has six locations in Arkansas which includes clinics in Bentonville and Fayetteville. The centers' accreditation recognizes behavioral health...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Macomb Daily

McLaren Macomb nears opening of Shelby Senior Behavioral Health Center

The growing need to meet the mental and emotional health needs of Macomb County’s senior population has prompted McLaren Macomb’s latest expansion to include the opening of a Senior Behavioral Health Center in Shelby Township. “There can be a disconnect between the physical health mental health,” said Theresa Chapman, program...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Elko Daily Free Press

Rural Nevada Behavioral Health Workforce Development Scholarship awarded

ELKO — The Great Basin College Foundation is pleased to announce that a student meeting the required qualifications for the newly established Rural Nevada Behavioral Health Workforce Development Scholarship has been chosen to receive the very first award. Social Work Program student Laura Dean is attending UNR this fall after...
ELKO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
WandaVision
houmatimes.com

Behavioral health resources available to Louisiana residents following Ida’s devastation

Not only are we still dealing with a global pandemic, but now South Louisiana is in disaster recovery mode after Hurricane Ida devastated areas. The Louisiana Department of Health has released some behavioral health resources. Although Ida has left, fear, anxiety, depression, and stress may remain. The Office of Behavioral Health is providing these behavioral health resources to help see you through a crisis.
LOUISIANA STATE
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Johnstown Heights Behavioral Health’s owner to be sold

The owners of a behavioral health care facility in Johnstown and a second Colorado psychiatric hospital in Colorado Springs will be sold to a new private equity group, PE Hub reports. Franklin Tennessee-based Summit Behavioral Healthcare owns Johnstown Heights Behavioral Health in Johnstown and Clear View Behavioral Health in Colorado...
JOHNSTOWN, CO
ReporterHerald.com

Behavioral Health Facility plans for 2023 opening

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the Garcia House in Fort Collins would move its operations to the new behavioral health facility. It is Summitstone’s Crisis Stabilization Unit that will move its operations. SummitStone Health Partners signed an amended contract for the Behavioral Health Facility...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
mvskokemedia.com

MCN Behavioral Health promotes Suicide Awareness

“Each year September is Suicide Awareness month; the goal is trying to raise awareness about suicide. We know suicide and mental health in general is very stigmatized, and when we pretend the problem doesn’t exist that furthers the stigma. It decreases people’s ability to reach out.” – MCN Behavioral Health Project Director Tyler Stone.
OKMULGEE, OK
The Owensboro Times

The Owensboro Times

Owensboro, KY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
704K+
Views
ABOUT

The Owensboro Times is an online, daily local news source for Owensboro, Kentucky.

 https://www.owensborotimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy