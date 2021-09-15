RiverValley Behavioral Health earns 3-year CARF accreditation

The Colleges of Nursing, Arts and Sciences, and Education and Professional Studies at the University of South Alabama, have joined forces to better serve at-risk youth and teens who are dealing with mental health issues in Mobile and surrounding areas. From left are interprofessional team members Dr.Candice Selwyn, research assistant professor in Nursing; Dr. Kimberly Williams, associate professor in Nursing and project director for the grant; Dr. Shanda Scott, assistant professor in Nursing and director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; and Dr. Kimberly Zlomke,co-project director and professor in Arts and Sciences. Not pictured are Dr. Yvette Qualls Getch, co-project director and professor in Education and Professional Studies; Dr. Kirsten E. Pancione, project coordinator and assistant professor in Nursing; Dr. Bettina Riley, associate professor in Nursing, and Dr. Brian David Johnson, assistant professor in Nursing.

MOBILE, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO