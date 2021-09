Jennifer Sue Taylor, 56, of Greenville, passed away on Saturday at Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. She was born in Madisonville on Jan. 4, 1965, to Linda Summers Robison and the late Robert Edgar Holmes. She was formerly employed as an auditor at Days Inn and she also worked in sales at NIMCO Inc. of KY. She enjoyed reading, knitting, jewelry making, watching her favorite series on tv and had a passion for music and art.