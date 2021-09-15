How Old-Style Buy Now, Pay Later Became Trendy ‘BNPL’

Millennials and Gen Z have a cool new way to buy stuff that would look pretty familiar to their great-great-grandparents. “Buy now, pay later” is a type of consumer credit that really got going back in the 19th century when Singer Sewing Machines sold its products for a “dollar down, dollar a week.” But the modern fintech twist in what’s known as “BNPL” is that it’s now being aimed at people making impulse purchases of fashion and other small items rather than sofas or refrigerators. It’s delivered through new apps that are wildly popular, leading to dizzying valuations of startups such as Klarna, Affirm and Afterpay. Regulators from the U.K. to Singapore are expressing worries about young borrowers getting in over their heads.