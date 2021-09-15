CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

How Old-Style Buy Now, Pay Later Became Trendy ‘BNPL’

By James Boxell
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillennials and Gen Z have a cool new way to buy stuff that would look pretty familiar to their great-great-grandparents. “Buy now, pay later” is a type of consumer credit that really got going back in the 19th century when Singer Sewing Machines sold its products for a “dollar down, dollar a week.” But the modern fintech twist in what’s known as “BNPL” is that it’s now being aimed at people making impulse purchases of fashion and other small items rather than sofas or refrigerators. It’s delivered through new apps that are wildly popular, leading to dizzying valuations of startups such as Klarna, Affirm and Afterpay. Regulators from the U.K. to Singapore are expressing worries about young borrowers getting in over their heads.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
marketplace.org

There’s still a lot to learn about buying now and paying later

There’s been a surge in the buy now, pay later space, which is exactly what it sounds like. Get something you maybe can’t quite afford. Pay it off in installments. You might not even need to have your credit checked. There are concerns that this new method of payment could...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Silicon Republic

Monzo flexes new ‘buy now, pay later’ feature for all purchases

The UK fintech is now rolling-out its BNPL service, Monzo Flex, that lets users spread payments over a period of time. UK digital bank Monzo is jumping into the ‘buy now, pay later’ (BNPL) market with its latest feature, Monzo Flex. Monzo Flex allows users to spread the cost of...
MARKETS
The Guardian

Monzo unveils buy now, pay later product with £3,000 limit

The digital bank Monzo is muscling in on the UK’s booming “buy now, pay later” market and will be offering its customers credit limits of up to £3,000. Monzo is one of the first UK banks to launch into the fast-growing but controversial BNPL sector, which is dominated by financial technology companies such as the industry leader Klarna and PayPal.
CREDITS & LOANS
ValueWalk

New Study Finds Buy Now, Pay Later Users Are Struggling

The “Buy Now, Pay Later” craze is sweeping across the fintech landscape as payment platforms are expanding left and right to satisfy consumers looking for alternatives to traditional cash, credit, and debit purchases. As a result, it’s important for consumers to understand which platforms and payment models fit their needs.
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
inputmag.com

How Afterpay is becoming the king of ‘buy now, pay later’ services

Buy now, pay later: It’s a claim that sounds too good to be true. Yet Nick Molnar, co-founder and co-CEO of Afterpay, has built an entire company around layaway financing — with no credit checks, no interest, and no fees. Anyone with a bank account in the United States, United...
RETAIL
NBC New York

British Fintechs Are Jumping Into the Booming Buy Now, Pay Later Market

LONDON — Monzo and Revolut, two of Britain's best-known financial technology firms, are planning to enter the booming "buy now, pay later" industry. Buy now, pay later, or BNPL, plans are an increasingly popular method of payment that lets users spread the cost of their purchases over a series of interest-free instalments. The trend was pioneered by the likes of Swedish fintech Klarna and Australian firm Afterpay.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Britain's Monzo poised to enter 'buy now, pay later' market

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Monzo is poised to enter the "buy now, pay later" market, according to a source familiar with the plan, as the British digital bank looks to boost its profitability. The bank is finalising plans for a service, which will include affordability assessments, the source said.
RETAIL
thepaypers.com

Buy Now, Pay Later provider DivideBuy secures GBP 300 mln

UK-based Buy Now Pay Later provider DivideBuy has secured a GBP 300 million lending facility. The funding from global investment management firm, Davidson Kempner Capital Management, which also includes a minority equity investment, will be invested in driving DivideBuy’s growth in the point-of-sale market and further bolster the fintech’s C-suite, platform investment and retailer network, both in the UK and internationally.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bloomberg Businessweek#Online Retail#Tencent Holdings#Singer Sewing Machines#Fitch#Square Inc#Amazon Com Inc#Revolut#British#Fintech#Paypal Holdings Inc#Japanese#Apple Inc#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#Visa Inc#Shopify Inc#Flipkart#Paytm#Lazypay#Zestmoney
crowdfundinsider.com

Marqeta and Zip Co. Partner in Australia on Buy Now, Pay Later

(NASDAQ: MQ) has announced that a partnership with Zip Co. (ASX: Z1P) in Australia will continue as they join to power a buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution. Marqeta has been working with Zip for about a year but this is the first time the two companies have revealed the collaboration.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Wisetack closes on $45M to bring ‘buy now, pay later’ to in-person services

Here in the U.S., Affirm and Klarna are big players, and Square recently announced plans to acquire Afterpay, which also is eyeing growth here. Traditional buy now, pay later (BNPL) gives consumers the opportunity to pay in installments at the point of sale, either online or, increasingly, in person as well. But even domestically, the ability to pay in installments is branching out beyond e-commerce and retail.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Marketing
Country
China
etftrends.com

Another Sign of Buy Now, Pay Later Momentum

The buy now, pay later arms race is heating up, and perhaps no exchange traded fund is as levered to that trend as is the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF). Late Tuesday, PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) said that it’s acquiring Japan-based Paidy, a leading two-sided payments platform and provider of buy now, pay later solutions for $2.7 billion in cash.
MARKETS
American Banker

Banks can’t afford to miss the buy now/pay later party

Many of us may have heard the term buy now/pay later for the first time in the last few months, but the concept is not new. For example, some of us may have used private-label installment credit to buy a pricey, fully adjustable mattress or a giant high-definition television. We did it despite the clunky application process for in-store credit approval because it was a good deal to get a zero-interest stretched payment period.
ECONOMY
ZDNet

Best buy now, pay later app 2021

Buy now, pay later apps have become increasingly popular to help consumers pay off purchases over a longer period of time. Their ease of use, low fees, and often interest-free payments have made them attractive options for shopping both online and in-person. And in a time when many people are living paycheck to paycheck, these apps help people to make purchases that may have been difficult to save up for.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

PayPal snaps up Japanese buy now, pay later firm Paidy

PayPal has announced it will acquire Japanese ‘buy now, pay later’ company Paidy for around $2.7 billion in a cash deal set to complete later in the year. The move is designed to help the payments giant get a stronger foothold in the Japanese e-commerce marketplace, while also allowing it to boost its range of cross-border payment options.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Apple Entering Buy Now Pay Later Products with Goldman Sachs Group $APPL

PreMarket Prep podcast covers the breaking financial news and highlights of the day. Speakers will include $SNDL and other major Cannabis Companies, for more information visit https://www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis/. Episode Summary:. – GENI Earnings & License in Arizona. – Elliott has a stake of more than 10% and wants Citrix to take...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy