Special Weather Statement issued for Chase, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 00:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-15 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Chase; Marion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Chase and southeastern Marion Counties through 1245 AM CDT At 1221 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Marion, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hillsboro, Marion, Peabody, Florence, Burns, Elmdale, Cedar Point and Marion Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH