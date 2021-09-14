CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Spann

ufc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe action returns to the UFC APEX this weekend after a one-week pause with a 15-fight card capped by twin battles in the light heavyweight division. In the penultimate bout of the evening, Ion Cutelaba and Devin Clark go head-to-head in a clash of two powerhouses looking to get things moving in the right direction in hopes of making some real noise in the 205-pound weight class in 2022 and beyond, while the main event is occupied by resurgent former title challenger Anthony Smith squaring off with Dana White’s Contender Series graduate Ryan Spann, who has gone 5-1 through his first six UFC appearances.

www.ufc.com

Bloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 37 video highlights: Anthony Smith rocks and submits Ryan Spann

The UFC Vegas 37 main event was a wild one! It didn’t take very long for the UFC’s #6 ranked light heavyweight, Anthony Smith, to hurt the #11 ranked, Ryan Spann, with strikes before putting him away with a rear-naked choke. A mean counter punch from Smith is what initially rocked Spann, and then then some more followup lasers had Ryan shooting a desperation takedown. Once Smith was on top, it was only a matter of time before he was on the back and applying an RNC. What a blur of a fight!
MiddleEasy

Anthony Smith Drops Ryan Spann Twice En Route To First-Round Submission – UFC Vegas 37 Results (Highlights)

A light heavyweight headliner between Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann is taking place now (Saturday, September 18, 2021) at UFC Vegas 37. Smith opens up with a low kick. Spann lands a front kick to the stomach and follows it with a jab. Spann lands a big shot and takes Smith’s back. Smith separates and lands a big shot off the break. Both fighters exchange and Smith drops Spann with a big shot! Spann survives and scrambles out of an armbar submission attempt. The action returns to the feet soon after. Spann lands a solid jab. Smith wobbles Spann with a left hook and eventually drops him again. Smith takes his back and flattens him out before sinking in the rear naked choke for the submission win!
FanSided

3 reasons to watch UFC Vegas 37: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann

Here are three reasons to watch UFC Vegas 37: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann. After taking off last week, UFC returns with fifteen fights featured at UFC Vegas 37. The preliminary card and main card can both be seen exclusively on ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET. UFC Vegas 37 will showcase a variety of upcoming talent looking to make a statement on Saturday night.
theScore

Smith scores early submission vs. Spann in UFC main event

Anthony Smith defended his position as a top-10 light heavyweight Saturday, submitting Ryan Spann with a rear-naked choke at the 3:47 mark of the first round in the UFC Fight Night main event in Las Vegas. Smith dropped Spann earlier in the chaotic round to set up the submission finish....
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 37 live stream results, ‘Smith vs Spann’ play-by-play updates

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is locked and loaded for the UFC Vegas 37 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which takes place TONIGHT (Sat., Sept. 18, 2021) from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, streaming LIVE on ESPN+. Main event duties fall to light heavyweight contenders Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann, who collide for a spot in the division title chase. In the 205-pound co-headliner, Ion Cutelaba goes to war against Devin Clark.
CBS Sports

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann odds, predictions: MMA insider reveals surprising fight card picks

Former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith looks to continue his climb towards the top of the rankings on Saturday when he faces rising prospect Ryan Spann in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann. The main UFC fight card is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. Smith lost a lopsided decision to former champion Jon Jones in a 2019 fight that started a spiral in which he lost three of four bouts. The No. 6-ranked light heavyweight has since won two straight and will likely crack the top five again should he prevail Saturday.
chatsports.com

UFC Vegas 37: Smith vs. Spann - Winners and Losers

I won’t condone Anthony Smith’s outburst after his win over Ryan Spann, but I understand it. Smith had one UFC fight in 2013, a loss to Antonio Braga Neto. He then spent the next three years fighting for five different promotions before getting another shot with the UFC. Upon his...
411mania.com

411’s UFC Fight Night Report: Smith Outclasses Spann

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET) #6 Anthony Smith (205.5 lbs.) vs. #11 Ryan Spann (206 lbs.) Devin Clark (206 lbs.) vs. Ion Cutelaba (205 lbs.) Mandy Bohm (125.5 lbs.) vs. Ariane Lipski (126 lbs.) Christos Giagos (155.5 lbs.) vs. #14 Arman Tsarukyan (155.5 lbs.) Tony Gravely (135.5 lbs.) vs....
Bloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 37: Smith vs. Spann results and post-fight analysis

Y’all remember when Anthony Smith looked like his career was near the end after his one-sided loss to Aleksander Rakic? Well, those proclamations were proven to be premature as Smith has stormed back with three straight wins, all of them finishes in the first round. His win at UFC Vegas 37 over Ryan Spann appears to be the most impressive of the three as Spann put up a competitive fight without suffering a freakish injury ala Jimmy Crute. It was a back-and-forth contest that saw Spann hurt Smith at times too, but it was Smith’s experience that allowed him to weather the storm from Spann and put him away with a consistent swarm that put him down before the end of the round, finishing him off with a RNC.
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 37 results: Matches to make for ‘Smith vs Spann’ main card winners

UFC Vegas 37 went down last night (Sat., Sept. 18, 2021) from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, which saw Anthony Smith defeat Ryan Spann via first round submission in a wild one-round bout (see it again here). In the co-main event, Ion Cutelaba defeated Devin Clark via unanimous decision, while Joaquin Buckley earned one more knockout for the highlight reel (see it again here).
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 37 predictions: ‘Smith vs Spann’ early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview

Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann have combined for 49 finishes in 54 wins, and they’ll look to add yet another stoppage to the list at each others’ expense this Saturday (Sept. 18, 2021) when they headline UFC Vegas 37, which will take place inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Another tasty Light Heavyweight match up pits Ion Cutelaba against Devin Clark, while Octagon newcomers Nikolas Motta and Cameron VanCamp look to steal the show at 155 pounds.
ufc.com

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Spann

UFC returns to UFC APEX with an exciting matchup in the light heavyweight division, as No. 6 ranked contender Anthony Smith faces off with No. 11 Ryan Spann. In the co-main event, fellow 205ers Ion Cutelaba and Devin Clark aim to steal the show. UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SMITH vs SPANN...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Very, very happy' Ryan Spann sets the record straight on perceived 'anger' ahead of UFC Fight Night 192

LAS VEGAS – Contrary to the belief of his UFC Fight Night 192 opponent, Ryan Spann isn’t angry. His mood is quite the contrary, according to Spann (19-6 MMA, 5-1 UFC), who thinks his fight night foe Anthony Smith (35-16 MMA, 12-8 UFC) is misplacing intensity for anger. Entering his first promotional main event, which takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Spann couldn’t be happier.
Sportsnet.ca

Smith the favourite on UFC odds facing Spann on Saturday

Anthony Smith will be aiming to position himself for another shot at the UFC light heavyweight title when he takes on Ryan Spann on Saturday in the main event at UFC Fight Night as a -170 favourite on the UFC odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Smith is coming off...
bjpenndotcom

UFC Vegas 37 weigh-in results: Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann make weight, one fighter misses

The official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 37 took place on Friday in Las Vegas, and 27 of the 28 fighters scheduled to compete have made weight. In the headliner, Anthony Smith takes on Ryan Spann in a light heavyweight bout between two fighters ranked in the top-15 of the division. The No. 6 ranked Smith stepped onto the scale at 205.5lbs, while the No. 11 ranked Spann weighed in at 206lbs. This is a big fight in the UFC light heavyweight division, so expect the winner to face a big-name next time out.
Bloody Elbow

The MMA Vivisection - UFC Vegas 37: Smith vs. Spann picks, odds, & analysis

This week’s UFC Vegas 37 card may not be all that great, but there’s certainly a whole lot of it. Former title contender Anthony Smith takes on Ryan Spann in the main event. Ion Cutelaba takes on Devin Clark in the co-main. Arman Tsarukyan and Joaquin Buckley otherwise make for notable high points out of the 30 fighters booked for 15 fights.
