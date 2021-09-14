Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Spann
The action returns to the UFC APEX this weekend after a one-week pause with a 15-fight card capped by twin battles in the light heavyweight division. In the penultimate bout of the evening, Ion Cutelaba and Devin Clark go head-to-head in a clash of two powerhouses looking to get things moving in the right direction in hopes of making some real noise in the 205-pound weight class in 2022 and beyond, while the main event is occupied by resurgent former title challenger Anthony Smith squaring off with Dana White’s Contender Series graduate Ryan Spann, who has gone 5-1 through his first six UFC appearances.www.ufc.com
