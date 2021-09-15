Flood Advisory issued for Cuyahoga by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 01:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cuyahoga The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio * Until 430 AM EDT. * At 124 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cleveland, Parma, Lakewood, Euclid, Cleveland Heights, Strongsville, Westlake, North Royalton, Solon, Warrensville Heights, Macedonia, Highland Hills, North Olmsted, Garfield Heights, Shaker Heights, Maple Heights, South Euclid, Parma Heights, Rocky River and Broadview Heights.