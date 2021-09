The Frederick County Council recently received a briefing on the work of the Climate Emergency Mobilization Workgroup. As a resident of the county, I greatly appreciate the work that has been done by an army of volunteers led by Barb Trader and Kevin Sellner. This document is a guide that government, business, and individuals can use to learn how to address climate change and its devastating effect on our lives.

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO