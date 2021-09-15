Rams' Jake Funk: No offensive snaps
Funk logged 11 snaps on special teams during Sunday's 34-14 win over the Bears. Funk failed to see any snaps on offense, as fellow running backs Darrell Henderson and Sony Michel carried the load. Henderson totaled 16 carries while Michel logged just one carry. As the No. 3 running back on the team, Funk will likely have difficulty finding consistent opportunities on offense. It's hard to imagine a path to fantasy relevance for the 5-foot-10, 203-pound rookie if both Henderson and Michel can stay healthy. The Rams are set to take on the Colts in Week 2.www.cbssports.com
