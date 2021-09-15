CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lovers of the Red Sky: Episode 1

By Branwen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBilled as a sageuk love story between a female painter and a blind astrologer, the premiere of SBS’s Lovers of the Red Sky was surprising in more ways than one. Welcome to a fantastical world of gods, curses and supernatural powers. Note: This is a first episode recap only. The...

gizmostory.com

K-Drama Lovers of the Red Sky: Is it Worth Streaming or Skipping?

An exciting news is coming out for all the k drama lovers where a drama set in the Joseon era with an amazing cast has already released its first episode. This tale is a mix of sci-fi, fiction, history, fantasy, and romance. This story is based on the novel of Jung Eun Gwol by the same name and has now been adapted into a TV series. Audiences who love fictional stories will definitely fall for this series.
Soompi

Ahn Hyo Seop Talks About His Drinking Habits, Challenges While Acting In “Lovers Of The Red Sky,” And More

Ahn Hyo Seop appeared as a guest on the September 5 broadcast of SBS’s “My Little Old Boy”!. Currently, Ahn Hyo Seop is starring as the lead of SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky,” which premiered a few weeks ago. “Lovers of the Red Sky” is a fantasy historical drama about the world of humans caught between demons, evil forces, and gods. Kim Yoo Jung stars as Hong Chun Gi, the Joseon Dynasty’s only female painter, and Ahn Hyo Seop stars as Ha Ram, a blind astrologer.
koalasplayground.com

Lovers of the Red Sky Rises to 8.8% Rating in Episode 2 as the Story Transitions to Classic Sageuk with a Jolt of Fantasy in the Beating Heart

I love when the majority of viewers, it appears, seem to enjoy the drama, and even better with a great sense of humor. The general consensus is that Lovers of the Red Sky (Hong Chun Gi) is an entertaining watch so far, the first episode was solely fantasy but now the second episode has transitioned to more traditional sageuk beats of palace intrigue and squabbles among the towns folk. The sense of humor comes from the agreement that the CGI is pretty uninspired and now at the end of episode 2 we have a smoke demon/goth yangban male lead and holy is it silly and awesome at the same time. Like, I cannot even when the joke is that Ha Ram fits better in a German club than on a Joseon treetop but we don’t care because demon him wants her eyes and human him is going to fall in love with her so hard they will rewrite destiny. The second episode showed that Kim Yoo Jung is seamless as painter Chun Gi, so plucky and all heart in taking care of her father. Ahn Hyo Seob is decent as Ha Ram but his character is wonderfully layered, there for the REVENGE in all caps against the royal family and despite being blind he’s running a major intrigue organization and has time to learn sword fighting to get abs of steel. NOT COMPLAINING. Gong Myung is a non-entity so far as the playboy prince while no surprise Kwak Si Yang is fo sho in his own one-man Macbeth and I love it. This drama is hitting all my nnnnnggggg beats so far and I’m glad it doesn’t disappoint off the bat and has so much potential.
Soompi

Ahn Hyo Seop Comforts A Crying Kim Yoo Jung In “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky” has shared an intriguing sneak peek of its upcoming episode!. Based on the novel of the same name, “Lovers of the Red Sky” is a new historical fantasy romance drama starring Kim Yoo Jung as the Joseon dynasty’s only female painter Hong Chun Gi, who was born blind but miraculously regains vision. Ahn Hyo Seop stars as blind astrologer Ha Ram, who is able to read the stars despite losing his sight, while Gong Myung stars as the romantic and free-spirited Prince Yangmyung, a lover of the arts who falls for Hong Chun Gi.
Soompi

Kim Yoo Jung Passionately Throws Herself Into A Fierce Painting Competition In “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

A painting competition will unfold in the next episode of SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky”!. “Lovers of the Red Sky” is a historical fantasy romance drama starring Kim Yoo Jung as the Joseon Dynasty’s only female painter, Hong Chun Gi, who was born blind but miraculously regains vision. Ahn Hyo Seop stars as the blind astrologer Ha Ram, who is able to read the starts despite losing his sight. Gong Myung co-stars as the romantic and free-spirited Prince Yangmyeong, a lover of the arts who falls for Hong Chun Gi.
Soompi

“Lovers Of The Red Sky” Sets New Personal Best In Viewership Ratings

“Lovers of the Red Sky” saw a rise in ratings!. According to Nielsen Korea, the September 7 episode of SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky” recorded average nationwide ratings of 9.6 percent. This is a 1.6 percent increase from the previous episode‘s ratings of 8.0 percent and marks a new personal best for the drama. This was also the highest ratings of all the dramas that aired on Tuesday night, maintaining the drama’s No. 1 position among Monday-Tuesday dramas.
Soompi

Kim Yoo Jung Stirs Up A Commotion At Gong Myung’s Art Competition In “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky” previewed trouble between Kim Yoo Jung and Gong Myung!. “Lovers of the Red Sky” is a historical fantasy romance drama starring Kim Yoo Jung as the Joseon Dynasty’s only female painter, Hong Chun Gi, who was born blind but miraculously regains vision. Ahn Hyo Seop stars as the blind astrologer Ha Ram, who is able to read the starts despite losing his sight. Gong Myung co-stars as the romantic and free-spirited Prince Yangmyeong, a lover of the arts who falls for Hong Chun Gi.
Ahn Hyo Seop And Kim Yoo Jung Share A Romantic Moment Under The Moonlight In “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky” has shared an exciting sneak peek of its upcoming episode!. Based on the novel of the same name, “Lovers of the Red Sky” is a new historical fantasy romance drama starring Kim Yoo Jung as the Joseon dynasty’s only female painter Hong Chun Gi, who was born blind but miraculously regains vision. Ahn Hyo Seop stars as blind astrologer Ha Ram, who is able to read the stars despite losing his sight.
Watch: Kim Yoo Jung, Ahn Hyo Seop, And Gong Myung Playfully Tease Each Other On Set Of “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky” released new behind-the-scenes footages!. “Lovers of the Red Sky” is a historical fantasy romance drama starring Kim Yoo Jung as the Joseon Dynasty’s only female painter, Hong Chun Gi, who was born blind but miraculously regains vision. Ahn Hyo Seop stars as the blind astrologer Ha Ram, who is able to read the starts despite losing his sight. Gong Myung co-stars as the romantic and free-spirited Prince Yangmyeong, a lover of the arts who falls for Hong Chun Gi.
New poster and stills for upcoming rom-com Dal-li and Gamjatang

Rom-com drama Dal-li and Gamjatang is looking really cute in its latest promos. Kim Min-jae (Do You Like Brahms?) and Park Kyu-young (The Devil Judge) star in the upcoming love story between an ignorant, uneducated nouveau-riche, and an elegant but naive well-born lady. The latest poster features a painting of Park Kyu-young and Kim Min-jae dancing, as Kwon Yul (Voice 4) stares off to the side while in the gallery in front of the painting.
koalasplayground.com

Lovers of the Red Sky Continues to be Lyrical Sageuk Drama Crack as Episode 5 Stays Solid at 9.7% Ratings

Oh god, how can this drama be soooooo addicting. Like, someone just found a recipe of Koala sageuk nip and bibimbap-ed it into Lovers of the Red Sky (Hong Chun Gi) and I seriously am toast for every scene. Episode 5 was basically a one-scene episode so credits to the drama narrative for making the painting contest so fascinating, beautiful, and substantively meaningful. We start with OTP cuteness as Ha Ram rescues Chun Gi and lets her “take care of him” into the competition site and then it’s off to the races. The painting scenes are just lovely and I was really curious to see what some of the major competitor painters would draw from the same poem about the cherry blossoms under the moonlight. That Chun Gi would get disqualified is no surprise, that she would argue back also no surprise, and it helped make Prince Yangmyung more interesting in my eyes and also introduce us to more folks who know Chun Gi’s dad and likely will help her down the road. I also loved how Prince Juhyang just lounged there like the fucking HOT sociopath he is and continue to make my ovaries do weird things from his baddie smirkiness. The episode then ends on our OTP now mutually recognizing each other as Ha Ram reads a poem as the second competition which is basically his swoomy cute day date with Chun Gi in the peach blossom forest when they were teens. Way to remind the girl, who you claim you no longer care about because Revenge > Romance, that you are totally grown up and hot and super nice to her still. Dang, if Chun Gi can focus enough to draw the next painting then she deserves to win on the spot. Folks who were turned off by the major fantasy elements should check back in because it’s settled nicely into a less Smoke Monster turns my OTP cutie into a Joseon Goth Yangban and more fated lovers find their way into a new adult normal.
koalasplayground.com

Kim Yoo Jung and Lovers of the Red Sky Top the First Week of September 2021 Good Data Search Rankings

I’ve totally been revived after the lackluster summer 2021 with a sense of excitement headed into the last quarter of the year. The September 2021 start to the Good Data rankings are out and it’s a bunch of new names and new dramas so those bored from the summer can see what’s hot and buzzy in South Korea. For the actor/actress search terms, Kim Yoo Jung in Lovers of the Red Sky (Hong Chun Gi) tops the list and then it’s a swap a thon with the Hometown Cha Cha Cha crowd, second spot is Shin Mina, then Ahn Hyo Seob from Lovers in third, followed by Hometown’s Lee Sang Yi in fourth and Kim Sun Ho rounding out the 5th spot. For the drama search terms, it’s Lovers of the Red Sky with the most searches followed by Hometown Cha Cha Cha, I’m so glad the two are not in competition in either time slot or genre because I HATE the dumbass “my drama is more popular than your drama” bullshit. There is enough drama love in the world for every drama to get popular, peeps. After those two it’s Penthouse season 3 like that zombie which won’t die, then Hospital Playlist 2, and finally Revolutionary Sisters in the fifth slot. I’m just so glad the fall is here, summer was a freaking hot mess for me (personally and drama wise) so this is a breath of fresh air.
koalasplayground.com

Ahn Hyo Seob Rises to the Sageuk Challenge in Lovers of the Red Sky and Rocks the Modern Man Look in Elle Korea October 2021 Pictorial

Much is written about how young actor Song Kang is in, like, every other drama which feels like it but fellow young actor Ahn Hyo Seob is also ridiculously on a busy roll recently. He’s opposite Kim Yoo Jung in the currently airing drama Lovers of the Red Sky (Hong Chun Gi), has started filming upcoming office romance drama Office Blind Date with Kim Se Jong, and he’s confirmed to return alongside Han Seok Kyu in the third season of Romance Doctor, Teacher Kim 3. Assessing on Red Sky alone, he’s thus far 6-episodes in just giving a solid performance, his visuals have really gone up a notch from the young skinny boyish vibe to a more refined manly aura and it’s perfect for the role of Ha Ram. I’m glad he’s doing well in his first sageuk and hopefully this improvement will give him more confidence to keep pushing himself. I felt like his potential in Thirty But Seventeen took a major nose dive in Abyss and Red Sky is the first time I feel he’s back in my good graces. The latest Elle Korea pictorial also highlights how much he’s grown up and glowed up in just the last year alone.
dramabeans.com

Premiere Watch: The Veil, Squid Game, One the Woman, Yumi’s Cells

The drama airing schedule changes at the drop of a hat these days, but that doesn’t mean there is any lack of new dramas to choose from. Premiering in our new weekend slots we have a massive infusion of crazy: doppelgänger hijinks, kill games, and woman and her animated cells. In addition, The Veil (which delayed a week from its initial airing schedule) is also being added to the mix, in case you needed even more action on your drama plate.
