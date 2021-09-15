CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumford, ME

Obituary: Joseph E. “Bubba” Thibeault Jr.

Sun-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRUMFORD – Mr. Joseph E. “Bubba” Thibeault, Jr., 79, died Monday Sept. 13, 2021 at the Rumford Hospital. He was a resident of Chase Ave in Mexico. Born in Rumford on June 2, 1942, he was a son of Joseph and Dorothy (Daigle) Thibeault, Sr. He was a graduate of Mexico High School class of 1961. After high school he worked at Diamond National Mill and in 1962 he started working for Oxford Paper Company and retired in 2013 after 51 years.

#Chase Ave#Mexico High School#Diamond National Mill#Oxford Paper Company#The Snowshoe Club#Usaf#The Meader Son#First Baptist Church
