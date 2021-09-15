Obituary: Joseph E. “Bubba” Thibeault Jr.

RUMFORD – Mr. Joseph E. “Bubba” Thibeault, Jr., 79, died Monday Sept. 13, 2021 at the Rumford Hospital. He was a resident of Chase Ave in Mexico. Born in Rumford on June 2, 1942, he was a son of Joseph and Dorothy (Daigle) Thibeault, Sr. He was a graduate of Mexico High School class of 1961. After high school he worked at Diamond National Mill and in 1962 he started working for Oxford Paper Company and retired in 2013 after 51 years.