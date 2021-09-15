Member Info for Aldebaran

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A bullflag is just consolidation in a tight range following a strong upward move it means nothing that stock is 5% down it is still using prior resistance as support which is good price will be, interesting when it breaks to upside or downside if it breaks to downside then i see area of confluence and so support, at 4.5p but if it breaks to upside it is 6.5p so asymetrik risk here traders will love that. These are good times. All of, the emas have converged as well another, good sign, got an average here at 3.3p which i will add too at 4.5p if it gets there but if not happy to leave that in and ride this all the way up as already sliced, and derisked which is important to do.

The article relates primarily to oil sands - i3e's production is conventional oil. Tightening regulations might even help conventional producers as authorities focus on the biggest emitters.
You can lead a horse to water... RE: Hedge Funds are starting to sell...03 Sep 2021 18:41. It’s quiet astounding that the longs still fail to understand. The hedge funds that are short are short c.7m shares. The stock (including off market crosses) has traded c.56m shares this week. This stock going down has ZERO to do with 2 small shorts. The tenants who pay the REIT rent are only being kept solvent through lease incentives that Civitas pay them in order to be paid back their rent. There is no such thing as lease incentives in this sector as in the traditional commercial property/tenant world. When Civitas buy property it needs to be income generating from day 1. The tenants (Registered Providers) are majority controlled by wide boy developers who in-turn own care companies. The whole thing is one massive poncy scheme funded by the Uk tax player. It’s just amazing that you literally can’t see the wood for the trees.
PPIX - a company of the future- have just released a fantastic set of Half-Year results. A set of results that the Directors believe will carry on into the second half of the year based on their strong order book. Based on these results and the Directors optimism for the future, I believe we are looking at a potential 10 bagger over the course of one year and compounded growth every year thereafter.
I mentioned MHC but not MXC. Kinda feel bad only recently jumped in, been heavily invested in Omega, just starting to break even with the outlook good for Omega now. Sorry for those who lost money and sold out. Well done to all who held and nothing smells better than the smell of burning shorts in the morning.
So if you’re so certain in your conviction about TA then why didn’t you sell a large portion of your 40k at 155?. RE: Medusa 19 “Affiliated to The National Microbiology Framework”08 Sep 2021 11:43. “This is an investment and timing of purchase is very important to maximise gains, irrespective...
Carter leads efforts at the Wilmington-based packaging and equipment distributor, which is currently working on its new initiative, A New Earth Project, a collaboration with the professional surfing community and the packaging supply chain to rid oceans of plastic waste. Newspapers and magazines he reads include The Wall Street Journal...
This travel influencer bought a second condo in Detroit for $44,000 in cash — and spent $52,000 renovating it during the pandemic

In October 2019, Jessica Nabongo added a major accomplishment to her resume: She became the first documented Black woman to travel to every country in the world. Then the pandemic hit, and her globetrotting lifestyle came to a screeching halt. For the first time in a decade, the travel photographer and influencer behind the site Catch Me If You Can spent two months uninterrupted at home in Detroit, Michigan.
Sunday share tips: Artisanal Spirit Co., CVS Group

(Sharecast News) - The Financial Mail on Sunday's Midas column recommended that its readers but shares of Artisanal Spirits Co., judging its lacklustre debut on the junior market to ne undeserved. "This reflects neither recent performance nor future prospects, and the stock should recover as boss David Ridley delivers against...
IN BRIEF: Baronsmead Second Venture Trust prices subscription offer

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC - investment firm based in London - In conjunction with Baronsmead Venture Trust PLC, is looking to raise GBP25 million through an offer for subscription, with the discretion to use an over-allotments facility of up to GBP12.5 million each. Current stock price: 83.50 pence. Year-to-date...
Neighbors – No bucket list needed for Goodale

GRAYLING – Loren Goodale, owner of Goodale’ Bakery in Grayling doesn’t have a bucket list of things to do in his lifetime. ‘GÇª (I)f I want to do something I just do it,’ he said. Things like parasailing, zip lining, white water rafting, piloting your own plane, and baking are...
Dunedin Ent.it. Share News (DNE)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Co PLC - invests in equities and equity-related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan - For the six months ended June 30, net asset value total return is 5.8%, ahead of the reference index, the MSCI AC Asia Pacific ex Japan index which returned 5.7%. At the end of June, net asset value per share rose 31% to 499.72 pence from 380.43p the same date a year prior.
Seed Innov Share News (SEED)

IN BRIEF: Seed Innovations investee Inveniam buys Factom assets. TRADING UPDATES: Victoria growth continues; Renew to beat consensus. TRADING UPDATES: Power Metal hits "bullseye"; Instem makes acquisition. 1 Sep 21 19:34. TRADING UPDATES: Chrysalis backs InfoSum; Argo Blockchain goes green. 17 Aug 21 15:39. (Sharecast News) - Medical cannabis investment...
