Houston, TX

‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ among top five pop-culture events of the week

By Andrew Dansby, Cary Darling
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot to fixate on age, but Lucy Dacus is a 26-year-old songwriter who writes about the passage of time with the gravity and nuance of someone who has been around a lot longer. The Virginia native makes no grand declarations in her songs, yet they tell profound and focused stories with just the necessary elements that capture ways in which we connect and disconnect from one another. Her voice can play the part of disconnected narrator with little moments of empathetic expression that hit hard. Her “Historian” album from 2018 was a big breakthrough, and the new “Home Video” finds her refining things to even greater effect. This show has COVID-related requirements for entry, visit the venue’s site for more information.

