Person arrested on suspicion of sparking Hopkins Fire in Mendocino County
Cal Fire officials on Tuesday arrested a person on suspicion of igniting the Hopkins Fire in Mendocino County. Since it was sparked Sunday afternoon, the blaze has burned multiple structures, damaged utility equipment and triggered evacuation orders and warnings for several hundred residents in and around Calpella, an unincorporated community about six miles north of Ukiah, according to Cal Fire.www.sfchronicle.com
