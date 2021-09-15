Obituary: Frances (Kelley) Sawyer

PORTLAND – Frances (Kelley) Sawyer of Portland, 73, peacefully slipped into heaven on Sept. 12, 2021. Frances was a woman who only saw the best in people and believed everybody deserved to be loved, regardless. Her huge heart allowed her to love unconditionally. Anybody that knew her, knew that she was resourceful and resilient. She loved her volunteer work all the way up until her illness stopped her. Her children and grandchildren were her greatest achievements. Our mom believed that God was her guiding light in life and that God had a plan for her. She loved listening to hymns regularly, especially Patsy Cline’s Just a Closer Walk. We like to think she is living out the song’s lyrics and dancing with her Jesus now. Even when she felt weak and scared, she would put on a front and say “If it’s God’s will, so be it” or “when it’s my time, it’s my time”. She embraced whatever fate was chosen for her. Mom, we love you and choose to believe you are where you are supposed to be. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Lewis Sawyer of Portland; her three children, Lawrence Kelley, Jeannie Sawyer, Jessica Bush (Sawyer) and their families. Our family would like to thank Beacon Home Hospice and the several doctors who helped take care of mom regularly. Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group 70 Horton St. Lewiston. http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.comIf anyone would like to do something for her family, please check out the Dempsey Center in Lewiston, Maine. The Dempsey Center helps make life better for people managing the impact of cancer. They accept donations through their website at dempseycenter.org.