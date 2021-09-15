CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, ME

Obituary: Frances (Kelley) Sawyer

Sun-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND – Frances (Kelley) Sawyer of Portland, 73, peacefully slipped into heaven on Sept. 12, 2021. Frances was a woman who only saw the best in people and believed everybody deserved to be loved, regardless. Her huge heart allowed her to love unconditionally. Anybody that knew her, knew that she was resourceful and resilient. She loved her volunteer work all the way up until her illness stopped her. Her children and grandchildren were her greatest achievements. Our mom believed that God was her guiding light in life and that God had a plan for her. She loved listening to hymns regularly, especially Patsy Cline’s Just a Closer Walk. We like to think she is living out the song’s lyrics and dancing with her Jesus now. Even when she felt weak and scared, she would put on a front and say “If it’s God’s will, so be it” or “when it’s my time, it’s my time”. She embraced whatever fate was chosen for her. Mom, we love you and choose to believe you are where you are supposed to be. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Lewis Sawyer of Portland; her three children, Lawrence Kelley, Jeannie Sawyer, Jessica Bush (Sawyer) and their families. Our family would like to thank Beacon Home Hospice and the several doctors who helped take care of mom regularly. Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group 70 Horton St. Lewiston. http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.comIf anyone would like to do something for her family, please check out the Dempsey Center in Lewiston, Maine. The Dempsey Center helps make life better for people managing the impact of cancer. They accept donations through their website at dempseycenter.org.

www.sunjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Eight killed in Russian university shooting, gunman 'liquidated'

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least eight people and wounding several, law enforcement said. The gunman was himself killed after the shootings at Perm State University, around 1,300 km (800 miles) east of...
WORLD
The Hill

Senate parliamentarian nixes Democrats' immigration plan

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on Sunday ruled against Democrats' plan to provide 8 million greencards as part of their $3.5 trillion spending bill, dealing a significant blow to Democrats' immigration reform chances. MacDonough's guidance, a copy of which was obtained by The Hill, all but closes the door to Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Emmys 2021: Full winners list

The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewiston, ME
Lewiston, ME
Obituaries
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Portland, ME
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patsy Cline
Person
Jesus
NBC News

Chris Rock reveals he has Covid, urges people to 'Get Vaccinated'

LOS ANGELES — Actor-comedian Chris Rock tweeted Sunday that he has Covid-19. "Trust me, you don't want this. Get vaccinated," he urged. Rock told Jimmy Fallon in May that he had gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning his current case would be a breakthrough instance of the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy