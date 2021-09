UND running backs Isaiah Smith and Austin Clemetson saw the first carries of their careers, while wide receiver Jake Richter played for the first time this season, as well. Smith, who missed all but two games of his senior season in high school and then redshirted last year, missed the first two games this season. He had a big debut with 12 carries for 125 yards (10.4 yards per carry average) and his first college touchdown.

