Just coming to light is the Marion County School Board’s (MCSB) recent board approval of plans for a new $41 million facility for school board administrators, officials, the board, and everyone and everything except the needs of our students who are now ranked in the lowest quartile of student achievement. This exorbitant plan, in my honest opinion, will do nothing but expand an already bloated educational bureaucracy and red tape engine to the detriment of the students, their parents, and the teachers, all three groups whom this board needs to prioritize, first and foremost.

OCALA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO