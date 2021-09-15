ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Lawmaker Gears Up to Grill Pennsylvania Department of State on Voter-Registry Errors Uncovered by Democrat Auditor General

By Bradley Vasoli
 2021-09-15

Cover picture for the articleAs Pennsylvania Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee Majority Chair Cris Dush (R-Wellsboro) investigates recent elections, Democratic lawmakers against tightening election security must contend with a withering 2019 audit of Pennsylvania’s voter registry. At his investigation’s initial hearing last Thursday, Dush announced his intention to hold the Department of State (DOS)...

