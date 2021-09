The Detroit Lions are set to host the San Francisco 49ers for their kickoff of the 2021 NFL season and start a new Lions football era. The amount of changes the organization has made in the wake of the previous regime is very noticeable, from the energy to honesty inside the organization. In addition, you can see from the players that they seem to have a new skip in their step and are excited for the direction they are heading.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO