Arizona Becomes First State to Sue Biden Administration over Its New COVID-19 Mandate
By Zachery Schmidt
tennesseestar.com
2021-09-15
Arizona became the first state in the nation to sue the Biden administration over its federal vaccine mandate, according to Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s press release. “The federal government cannot force people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Biden Administration is once again flouting our laws and precedents to push their...
Rep. Thomas Tiffany (R-WI-07) and Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI-08) joined Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ-08) in demanding answers from the Biden administration regarding the use of COVID funds to house illegal immigrants. Tiffany said, “Reports show that Biden transferred funds from COVID testing to cover the cost of housing illegal immigrants.”...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's labor commissioner says the state will not enforce the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 employees or more. This decision comes as the U.S. Supreme Court hears oral arguments regarding the mandate. Commissioner Rod Roberts said in a statement "after reviewing the...
WILMINGTON, Del, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Two officials presenting arguments on Friday to the U.S. Supreme Court seeking to block vaccine mandates ordered by President Joe Biden's administration have tested positive for COVID-19 and will make their cases remotely, their offices said. Ohio Solicitor General Benjamin Flowers and Louisiana Solicitor...
Video above: High demand not only reason COVID-19 test kits are hard to findPresident Joe Biden announced last month that the federal government will buy half a billion COVID-19 rapid test kits and distribute them free to people to use at home. But despite high public demand for tests, it will still be several more weeks before these kits are available to be shipped, White House officials said. Does the government have the tests? Not yet. This week marked the close of an initial bidding period for test manufacturers to apply to the departments of Defense and Health and Human Services for contracts to make the tests. The first contract has already been signed, and additional contracts will be signed in the coming weeks, officials said. All 500 million kits will not arrive at the same time. They will be delivered in batches over months.When will tests be delivered? The federal government is expected to get delivery of the first batch of tests “over the next week or so,” according to White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients. Americans will start receiving them “in the coming weeks” he added. If my drug store doesn’t have tests, can I still get a free one from the government? You’ll go to a new government website to request a kit, but the site won’t be operating until after the first batch of test kits has been delivered to the government. “We’re obviously not going to put the website up until there are tests available,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last month.The Postal Service will handle fulfillment and shipment of tests to Americans’ doorsteps, officials said.Which home test will I get? It’s unclear. But Psaki noted that the Food and Drug Administration has approved several different brands of rapid home tests that are currently on the market. While they are packaged differently and may use slightly different procedures, officials said, their mechanisms of detection and effectiveness are generally the same.Am I limited to one test or can I request more? To be determined. Officials are also working on policies for how frequently people can request a free test. That’s expected to come with a new focus on educating Americans about best practices for when they should take a test. Why is President Biden buying the tests? It represents an acknowledgment by the president that the administration needs to do more to increase access to COVID-19 testing, which is an important tool to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. In cases where infected people show symptoms or not, testing is the only way to find out if they have the virus so they can avoid being out and about and potentially spreading disease. Demand for test kits soared as the holidays neared and people grew eager to test themselves and their families before traveling and as the easily transmissible omicron variant spread rapidly in just a few weeks to become dominant strain in the U.S. Biden’s promise of 500 million test kits is in addition to the administration’s earlier pledge to send 50 million rapid tests to community health centers across the country. How much does the program cost? The purchase will be paid for with money from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill Biden signed into law in March, the White House said. The exact cost will be known soon. Is there another way to get a test for free? Starting Jan. 15, private insurers will be required to cover the cost of at-home testing, the same way they cover the cost of PCR lab tests. People will have the option of buying tests at a store or online, then seeking reimbursement from their health insurance provider. Those with public health insurance through Medicare or Medicaid, or without insurance, will be directed to the forthcoming website to order tests or to community health centers in their area offering free testing.Will the government program make it harder for me to find a test at the drug store? White House officials say the government tests are coming from new manufacturing capacity and should not interfere with existing supplies that drugstores, health clinics and state governments are relying on.”These are additional tests,” Zients said, made possible by the fact that the FDA has authorized many new ones in the last few months. “So, there’s a lot more capacity for rapid tests.”
Gov. Greg Abbott's decision on Tuesday to sue the Biden administration over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the military — including the Texas National Guard — drew a mixed reaction on social media. The lawsuit argues that the vaccine requirement should not apply to members of the state's...
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday his intention to sue the federal government over COVID-19 vaccine requirements for members of the Texas National Guard. Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit Tuesday afternoon.
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter announcing his intention to sue the federal government over its unconstitutional vaccine mandate for the Texas National Guard. In the letter, the Governor reminds everyone in his chain of command not to punish any member of the Texas National Guard for choosing not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. This letter comes after the Biden Administration tried to subject non-federalized guardsmen to an unconstitutional COVID-19 vaccine mandate from the U.S. Department of Defense. The Governor sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin last month reaffirming that the State of Texas will not impose the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on members of the Texas National Guard.
The Biden administration is opening additional federally run free Covid-19 testing sites this week in six states across the country -- Maine, Maryland, Nevada, Delaware, Texas and Washington -- as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to surge in the US. "We have the tools we need to manage...
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, who has been a constant critic of vaccine mandates, challenged President Joe Biden over his apparent hypocrisy in handling the coronavirus pandemic. In a recent address, Biden claimed it is not up to the federal government to solve the coronavirus pandemic. However, as Ducey noted, Biden...
Five Republican-led states – Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Kansas and Tennessee – have extended unemployment benefits to people who have lost their jobs because of COVID-19 vaccine mandates, according to The Washington Post.
(The Center Square) – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has joined 24 other states in filing a lawsuit against President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates for staff and volunteers in Head Start programs. Head Start programs provide children ages 3 to 5 and their families at...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California became the first state to record more than 5 million known coronavirus infections, according to the state dashboard Tuesday, which was delayed by the holiday weekend. The grim milestone, as reported by the California Department of Public Health, wasn’t entirely unexpected in a state with...
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate is scheduled to start Jan. 10. It will require businesses with 100 or more employees to either get fully vaccinated or provide negative COVID-19 test results weekly, though there is a grace period to allow for compliance. The regulations will cover roughly 84 million workers, according to the administration. However, the vaccine requirement could be blocked again, pending the Supreme Court decision on Friday.
BOSTON — Nearly 1,000 Massachusetts employees have left state service as a result of non-compliance with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Gov. Charlie Baker's executive order, which applied to 41,629 Executive Department employees, took effect in October. The mandate survived legal challenges filed by some unions. New data released by...
