Arizona State

Arizona Becomes First State to Sue Biden Administration over Its New COVID-19 Mandate

By Zachery Schmidt
tennesseestar.com
 2021-09-15

Cover picture for the articleArizona became the first state in the nation to sue the Biden administration over its federal vaccine mandate, according to Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s press release. “The federal government cannot force people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Biden Administration is once again flouting our laws and precedents to push their...

