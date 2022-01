The main theme of a rally at the Missouri Capitol on Thursday was voter fraud. “What appeared to be around 150 people gathered in the Capitol Rotunda for an event organized by Missouri state Representative Ann Kelley. The Republican lawmaker says having the rally on the anniversary of the deadly Capitol insurrection is just a coincidence and she says she didn’t think about it. The main speaker, Douglas Frank, is an Ohio school teacher and claims to have discovered an algorithm to prove the 2020 election was rigged. There is no nonpartisan credible evidence of widespread fraud in an election that experts on both sides call one of the most secure in American history. Still, Frank spreads his message about…“How their elections are being stolen. It’s not as bad in Missouri, but it’s gonna get worse.” When I asked if he thinks President Joe Biden is in the White House because of fraud.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO