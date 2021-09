Chelsea have signed Saúl Níguez on loan from Atlético Madrid to address our midfield depth for this season, but a more long-term solution will be needed next summer. Of course, we could sign Saúl himself for another £30m or so by taking up his buy-option, but we are seemingly keeping our options open, as the recent links to Declan Rice, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Jude Bellingham would attest — not to mention keeping our own highly promising loanees like Billy Gilmour or Conor Gallagher in mind.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO