CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Lions clear second roster spot ahead of second week of practice

By The Detroit News
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllen Park — The Detroit Lions cleared a second roster spot a day ahead of starting the practice week for the team's Week 2 matchup against Green Bay. One day after placing cornerback Jeff Okudah on injured reserve, the team waived offensive lineman Tommy Kraemer. The undrafted rookie had been promoted off the practice squad on Saturday, but he was inactive for the Lions' season-opening loss to the 49ers.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Raiders Are Reportedly Releasing Veteran Cornerback Today

The Las Vegas Raiders scored another big win to start the season as they topped the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road, winning 26-17. Unfortunately, one Raiders veteran is waking up on victory Monday to news of his release. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are releasing veteran cornerback...
NFL
USA Today

Lions reveal the 4 protected practice squad players for Week 1

Fresh off creating the team’s 16-player practice squad, the Detroit Lions have revealed the first week’s protected players from the practice players. Protecting practice squad players is a wrinkle that was added last season and carries over due to overwhelmingly positive reception from both teams and players. Each team can protect up to four players each week, which means another team cannot sign those practice squad players to their active rosters. The protection ends after the week’s games are complete.
NFL
eagleobserver.com

Lions lose to Longhorns in game's last 30 seconds

GRAVETTE -- Lion football fans filled the bleachers at Lion Stadium Friday night for the first home game for the Gravette varsity football 2021 season. The team's opponents for this moment in Lion football history were the Longhorns from Inola, Oklahoma. The fate of the contest came down to the final 35 seconds of the fourth quarter.
GRAVETTE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Practice Squad#For The Lions#American Football#The Detroit Lions
49erswebzone

49ers practice and media schedule leading to Week 1 matchup vs. Lions

60 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers will hold three full practices this week as the team prepares for its Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions. The Niners also held a practice on Monday, but Wednesday kicks off the official prep work for the regular-season opener.
NFL
brownwoodnews.com

Lions target second upset of the season at No. 5 China Spring

The Brownwood Lions let an opportunity to remain undefeated slip through their fingers last week at Midland Greenwood, but head coach Sammy Burnett’s squad will attempt regroup and pull off their second upset of the season as they venture to China Spring to battle the Class 4A Division II No. 5 Cougars at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
BROWNWOOD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
audacy.com

Poppinga: Goff-led Lions will be second-most dangerous team in NFC North

The Detroit Lions are counting on new starting quarterback Jared Goff to help guide the team through a murky rebuilding process. And he showed some grit during his franchise debut Sunday, completing 38 of 57 passes for 338 yards with three touchdowns in a whacky 41-33 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL
USA Today

Lions 53-man roster entering the Week 2 matchup with the Packers

Keeping up with the active 53-man roster for the Detroit Lions isn’t easy. They’ve made changes due to injury or waiver claims every day since the Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Now the Lions are preparing to face the Green Bay Packers on Monday Nigth Football in...
NFL
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Lions go for second straight win

The Tyler Lions have one final tuneup before it is time for the games that really count. With league play scheduled to begin next week the Lions have one more non-district opponent in Mesquite Horn. The Lions (1-2) and the Jaguars (0-2) are set to tangle on Friday in the...
TYLER, TX
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Coach Has Brutally Honest Comment On TJ Watt

Last month, Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler defended T.J. Watt’s decision to hold out of practice amidst his current contract disputes. Apparently, that decision landed Butler in some trouble with the Pittsburgh front office. When asked if Watt will practice in Week 1, Butler elected to “keep his mouth shut.”
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy