Lions clear second roster spot ahead of second week of practice
Allen Park — The Detroit Lions cleared a second roster spot a day ahead of starting the practice week for the team's Week 2 matchup against Green Bay. One day after placing cornerback Jeff Okudah on injured reserve, the team waived offensive lineman Tommy Kraemer. The undrafted rookie had been promoted off the practice squad on Saturday, but he was inactive for the Lions' season-opening loss to the 49ers.www.chatsports.com
