Rival Koreas test missiles hours apart, raising tensions

By HYUNG-JIN KIM, KIM TONG-HYUNG - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North and South Korea tested ballistic missiles hours apart Wednesday in a display of military might that is sure to exacerbate tensions between the rivals at a time when talks aimed at stripping the North of its nuclear program are stalled. South Korea’s presidential office...

