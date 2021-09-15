CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bordelon Earns Spot on Democratic Ballot, Heede Dropped

By Cate Hewitt
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGROTON — Portia Bordelon, a town councilor who petitioned for a spot on the Democratic primary ballot after she was not nominated for the slate by her party, was the top vote-getter in the primary Tuesday night. “The community spoke tonight, not the Democratic committee. One of the things I...

On the Matter of Bordelon’s Comments

We neither favor nor endorse candidates for election. In the case of Portia Bordelon, who is running in Tuesday’s Democratic Primary for Groton Town Council, there are, no doubt, fair reasons to oppose her candidacy. But Bordelon’s vocal objections to the Groton Oral School project — in defiance of the...
Show up Sept. 14 and vote Bordelon

This letter is a staunch endorsement for Groton Town Council candidate Portia Bordelon in the Democratic primary. Portia is not only the accountability our local government for the town of Groton craves, but a breath of fresh air that our political system, as a whole, is missing. Those who have...
David Mcbride
Bordelon, 'champion of the people,' deserves voter support

A champion of the people, Portia Bordelon is the only town councilor to withdraw her support for the massive Mystic Oral School development project proposed by Respler Homes and heavily promoted by town officials. Her incisive stance gave legitimately aggrieved residents a long-sought ray of hope. Indeed, Bordelon and the Planning & Zoning Commission, who indicated they would not support the drastic zone change the project requires, have been the only voices in Groton town government at odds with the harrowing proposal to shoehorn 931 apartments onto a bluff above the scenic Mystic River and destroy a rural neighborhood as collateral damage.
