MORRISTOWN - Nourish.NJ’s Hunger Walk 2021 will be held county-wide this year on Sunday, Oct. 24. This is one of nourish.NJ’s biggest fundraisers, providing resources to help it address hunger, homelessness and poverty in the community. This event has been raising funds and increasing awareness of the food insecurity and poverty faced by members of the community for more than two decades. Each year, it has been humbled by the support friends and partners have shown in contributing to Hunger Walk. This year, it needs support more than ever.

MORRISTOWN, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO