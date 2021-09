The fall air is creeping its way into our skies. August sipped away like a bottle of wine—speaking of which. Still, it's technically summer, and we're willing to wring that technicality for all it's worth. Looking for some laughs? Some movies? A stage parody of the 1989 film Road House? Us too. We've got you covered—here's what we have our eyes on this week.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 10 DAYS AGO