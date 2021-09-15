Arrest made in violent Pettis home invasion

A career criminal who violently assaulted a Pettis County woman in a Sept. 3 home invasion has been arrested in Arkansas. On Sept. 2, Daryl Jason Scarbrough was involved in an armed robbery-carjacking in Warrensburg where he stole a car and clothing from two college girls. Warrensburg police pursued the vehicle but Scarbrough was able to elude them. Warrensburg police’s investigation revealed he and a female by the name of Melissa Dorsey had stayed at a nearby hotel.