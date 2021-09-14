CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Farm City Newsday Tuesday, 09-14-21

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering the push for Newsom to veto AB 616, CPS receiving another $1million to support produce safety research, and drought-impacted ranchers to receive USDA assistance for transportation costs. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

Ag Groups Frustrated by Assembly Action on SB 559

Significant changes and the removal of funding for SB 559 made by the California Legislature have ended the path forward for the legislation. Action taken by the California State Assembly Appropriations Committee effectively rendered the legislation useless, according to several ag groups. As a result, California State Senator Melissa Hurtado was forced to pull the bill. The legislation would have provided much-needed funding to support critical repairs on the Friant-Kern Canal and Delta-Mendota Canal.
Congress Encouraged to Fund Water and Wildfire Solutions in Reconciliation Package

A national coalition representing multiple interests has sent a letter highlighting several areas that need to be addressed in the reconciliation package. The coalition includes agricultural organizations, water agencies, and environmental and conservation groups. Several funding priorities to help mitigate the impact of drought conditions and issues of wildfire were pointed out in the letter.
Citrus Production Declines in Volume and Value

The latest figures from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) show that U.S. citrus production has declined from the 2019-20 season. USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service has shown that overall citrus utilized production totaled 6.9 million tons for the 2020-21 season. The figure represents a decline of 12 percent from the previous season. It marks the second year in a row of declining production numbers.
Meat-Processing Pause Hits California’s Smaller Butchers

DAVIS (CBS13) — The California Department of Food and Agriculture is working with UC Davis and food advocates to help meat processors after pandemic closures are causing prices to skyrocket. With thousands of small-scale processing plants closing, it’s put a pause on the state’s meat-packing industry. “If you have a single pig and you want us to process it, right now you are looking at March or April before we can get to it,” said butcher Adam Knapp. Knapp says he has wanted to expand his business, but those plans have been put on hold. Experts say it’s a problem that has been building for decades. “We need to learn how to do a bunch of things we’ve never done before – a lot faster,” said Tom Tomich with UC Davis. To try and help, UC Davis has organized a group of farmers, ranchers, small-scale processors and environmentalists to start a discussion on what needs to happen to bring meat to the table for affordable prices. Knapp says access to federal grants is easing. He has also applied for some to help expand.
Cryan Joining AFBF as Chief Economist

The American Farm Bureau Federation Announced Dr. Roger Cryan will join the organization as chief economist next month. Cryan joins Farm Bureau after serving as director of the Department of Agriculture’s Economics division for the Agricultural Marketing Service for nine years. He previously served as Vice President for Milk Marketing...
Meat Institute: Scapegoating Industry Does Not Help Consumer

The North American Meat Institute (NAMI) claimed the Secretary of Agriculture’s transparent attempts to scapegoat the meat and poultry industry to shift blame for inflationary prices will not help consumers. NAMI President and CEO Julie Anna Potts states, “Americans are experiencing firsthand what the Secretary refuses to acknowledge, the effects...
Funding Available to Support Specialty Crop Production

The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) is accepting applications for multiple programs designed to aid in specialty crop production. Proposals are currently being accepted for the 2022 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP). In addition, applications are being accepted for 2022 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program Technical Review Committee (TRC) members. Proposals for the 2021 Specialty Crop Multi-State Program (SCMP) are also being accepted.
