Cantlay PGA's player of the year

By DOUG FERGUSON
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 5 days ago

Patrick Cantlay closed out another victory, this time without hitting a shot. Cantlay was voted PGA Tour player of the year by his peers, capturing the Jack Nicklaus Award that could be seen as a referendum on how players value winning the FedEx Cup. His solid year became so much...

