PRS Grant Program to Aid with COVID Related Costs
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $650 million in the Pandemic Response and Safety (PRS) Grant program. The PRS grant program is aimed at supporting farmers and ranchers who have not received notable financial assistance in response to COVID-19. Another new initiative, the Seafood Processors Pandemic Response and Safety Block Grant program will also be providing additional assistance. USDA will soon be publishing Requests for Applications for each of the new programs.agnetwest.com
