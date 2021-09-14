CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

PRS Grant Program to Aid with COVID Related Costs

agnetwest.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $650 million in the Pandemic Response and Safety (PRS) Grant program. The PRS grant program is aimed at supporting farmers and ranchers who have not received notable financial assistance in response to COVID-19. Another new initiative, the Seafood Processors Pandemic Response and Safety Block Grant program will also be providing additional assistance. USDA will soon be publishing Requests for Applications for each of the new programs.

agnetwest.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

$180 Million Available in COVID-19 Supplemental Funding for Multifamily Property Owners

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Office of Multifamily Housing Programs announced on Thursday that it is opening a new application period for owners of Multifamily properties participating in assisted housing programs to apply for more than $180 million in supplemental operating funds to support expenses for protecting residents and staff from COVID-19. Owners of properties participating in HUD’s Section 202 Housing for Low- and Very-Low Income Elderly, Section 811 Housing for Low- and Very-Low Income Persons with Disabilities, and Section 8 Project-based Rental Assistance programs are eligible to receive reimbursements from this pool of funds. The deadline for applications is November 19, 2021.
REAL ESTATE
International Business Times

Fourth Stimulus Check: $600 To Arrive For Specific Workers Affected By COVID-19

Millions of American workers are set to receive $600 relief checks soon as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Build Back Better plans. Earlier this month, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the new Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program, which allocated $700 million in competitive grant funding to help farm and food workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant will be funded by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, which allocated money to community development financial institutions that serve minority communities.
AGRICULTURE
seehafernews.com

USDA Invests $700 million to Provide Relief Those Impacted by COVID-19

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced it will soon publish Requests for Applications (RFAs) for new grant programs – the Pandemic Response and Safety (PRS) Grant program and the Seafood Processors Pandemic Response and Safety Block Grant program – to support agricultural stakeholders who haven’t yet received substantial federal financial assistance in responding to the COVID-19 crisis.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Food Safety#Prs#Prs Grant Program To Aid#Usda Pandemic Assistance
agnetwest.com

Ag Coalition Pleads for Action Addressing Ocean Carriers

A total of 76 agricultural organizations are calling on federal officials to address the ongoing challenges with ocean carriers. In a letter addressed to President Joe Biden, the ag groups highlight the need for immediate action after months of problems. The coalition expressed appreciation for the actions already taken to remedy the challenges with ocean transport but notes that a more direct, immediate solution is needed.
AGRICULTURE
roi-nj.com

Applications for $10M Small Business Lease Grant Program to open Oct. 20

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority will begin accepting applications for its Small Business Lease Grant Program on Oct. 20, the EDA announced this week. The $10 million pilot program, which is part of the state’s Main Street Recovery Program, aims to help revitalize downtowns and main streets by offsetting a portion of the cost associated with businesses and nonprofits leasing street-level space.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
mynbc5.com

Additional SNAP benefits extended as more COVID-19 relief programs end

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Starting Thursday, 3SquaresVT, or SNAP benefit, households will receive an additional benefit as an extension to the federal coronavirus relief bill. This comes at a time in the pandemic when many COVID relief programs, like pandemic unemployment benefits, have ended. Now, the department is keeping a close...
MONTPELIER, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
northernstar.info

Keep pandemic-related benefit programs open

On Sept. 4, several federal benefit programs expired, leaving over 7 million people affected. Three out of four of these benefit programs were for pandemic relief. Although many places of employment have long returned to business, the COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet, so people should still be receiving those benefits if need be.
PUBLIC HEALTH
brewersassociation.org

Small Business Administration Updates COVID EIDL Terms

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that they have retooled the COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program to assist businesses that are still recovering from the impacts of COVID-19. The COVID EIDL program is different from regular EIDLs and is intended only for businesses that were open in 2019, when the pandemic began. Key changes include:
SMALL BUSINESS
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

GRADD received grant for BEC program

The Green River Area Development District received a $120,000 grant Thursday that will help fund the Benefits Enrollment Center. The grant, funded by the National Council on Aging, was awarded to 58 other organizations and programs throughout the country, only two of which are in Kentucky, according to GRADD community services manager Leslie Wilson.
CHARITIES
agnetwest.com

Ag Groups Frustrated by Assembly Action on SB 559

Significant changes and the removal of funding for SB 559 made by the California Legislature have ended the path forward for the legislation. Action taken by the California State Assembly Appropriations Committee effectively rendered the legislation useless, according to several ag groups. As a result, California State Senator Melissa Hurtado was forced to pull the bill. The legislation would have provided much-needed funding to support critical repairs on the Friant-Kern Canal and Delta-Mendota Canal.
CALIFORNIA STATE
corpmagazine.com

SBA Enhances COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program to Aid Small Businesses Facing Challenges from Delta Variant

WASHINGTON (Globe Newswire) — Today, U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced major enhancements to the COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, a federal disaster relief loan designed to better serve and support our small business communities still reeling from the pandemic, especially hard-hit sectors such as restaurants, gyms, and hotels. The SBA is ready to receive new applications immediately from small businesses looking to take advantage of these new policy changes.
SMALL BUSINESS
Bensalem Times

Applications open for $1.2 million in recovery grants for the humanities

The Pennsylvania Humanities Council announced that it is now accepting applications statewide for $1.2 million in pandemic recovery grants for organizations with a humanities-based mission and organizations conducting humanities programming. Called PA SHARP (Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan), the initiative provides up to $20,000 in flexible funding to strengthen and grow the humanities in Pennsylvania.
EDUCATION
krwc1360.com

DEED to Begin Accepting COVID Relief Grant Applications Monday, Sept. 20th

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development will begin accepting applications for the Main Street COVID Relief Grants Program this coming Monday, September 20th. This program was approved by the Minnesota State Legislature and signed by Gov. Tim Walz on June 30, 2021. A total of $64,200,000 is available...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Marietta Daily Journal

Pandemic rental assistance program lags with billions of dollars unspent

In a House Financial Services Committee hearing last Friday, Democrats and Republicans agreed that COVID-related rental assistance has been slow to get into the hands of tenants and landlords. But the agreement largely ended there, as elected officials and invited witnesses clashed over how to get the ball rolling on disbursement, with much of the money allocated unspent even though millions of tenants are facing eviction as pandemic protections expire.
HOUSE RENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy