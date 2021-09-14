PRS Grant Program to Aid with COVID Related Costs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Office of Multifamily Housing Programs announced on Thursday that it is opening a new application period for owners of Multifamily properties participating in assisted housing programs to apply for more than $180 million in supplemental operating funds to support expenses for protecting residents and staff from COVID-19. Owners of properties participating in HUD’s Section 202 Housing for Low- and Very-Low Income Elderly, Section 811 Housing for Low- and Very-Low Income Persons with Disabilities, and Section 8 Project-based Rental Assistance programs are eligible to receive reimbursements from this pool of funds. The deadline for applications is November 19, 2021.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO