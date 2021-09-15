CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas abortion law strains clinics: 'Exactly what we feared'

By PAUL J. WEBER
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
Justice Department Abortion FILE - Leen Garza participates in a protest with others against the six-week abortion ban at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. The Justice Department is asking a federal court in Texas to issue a temporary restraining order or a preliminary injunction against a new state law that bans most abortions in Texas. The emergency motion filed Tuesday night, Sept. 14 says a court can issue such an order as a means of preventing harm to parties involved before the court can fully decide the claims in the case. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File) (Jay Janner)

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — One Texas woman traveled nearly 1,000 miles to Colorado for an abortion. Others are driving four hours to New Mexico. And in Houston, clinics that typically perform more than 100 abortions in a week are down to a few a day.

Two weeks after the nation's strictest abortion law took effect in Texas, new court filings showed the deepening and swift impact of the state's near-total ban on abortion. A federal judge on Wednesday set an Oct. 1 hearing over the Biden administration's efforts to block the law known as Senate Bill 8. One network of clinics in Texas, which performed more than 9,000 abortions in 2020, said it has so far turned away more than 100 patients.

“Since S.B. 8 took effect on September 1, exactly what we feared would happen has come to pass,” Melaney Linton, president of Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, said in a court filing.

The law prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, which is usually around six weeks and before some women know they're pregnant. Enforcement is left up to private citizens who are deputized to file civil lawsuits against abortion providers, as well as others who help a woman obtain an abortion in Texas.

In the 10 days after the law took effect, Linton said, Planned Parenthood clinics in Houston had 63 patients scheduled for an abortion, far fewer than the roughly 25 they would normally perform in a single day alone. Eleven of those patients wound up being unable to have abortions because cardiac activity was detected during their appointment.

One patient who was around five weeks pregnant had no cardiac activity but learned during her visit she had COVID-19, meaning that after a mandatory quarantine she would be too far along in her pregnancy to have an abortion in Texas, according to Linton.

In Dallas, Dr. Allison Gilbert said 13 of her colleagues were temporarily sent to a sister clinic in New Mexico to help serve an influx of Texas patients, and that her own clinic will “inevitably" close if the law is not struck down soon.

Providers in neighboring states described growing backlogs of patients that are becoming increasingly difficult to manage. At a Planned Parenthood clinic in Oklahoma City, more than 60% of the 219 appointments over the next two weeks are from Texas. Dr. Joshua Yap said one recent patient was a Texas minor who was raped by a family member and beyond six weeks pregnant; the new Texas law makes no exemptions in cases of rape or incest.

Fund Texas Choice, a nonprofit that for several years has paid transportation for Texas women unable to afford long travel costs for an abortion, told the court that the number of callers has shot up from about 10 per week to 10-15 daily. It estimates it will have spent at least $10,000 more than usual by October, and that donors have expressed fear of running afoul of the law if they give money to help patients get an abortion.

Abortion providers say they are complying with the law. Texas Right to Life, the state's largest anti-abolition group and operating a tip line to receive alleged violations, has said it has received no credible reports that the law is not being followed.

“Texas Right to Life is not surprised by the Biden administration’s desperate move to stop the Texas Heartbeat Act from saving lives by any means necessary and as quickly as possible. We expect an impartial court to declare the DOJ’s lawsuit invalid," said Elizabeth Graham, the group's vice president.

A full accounting of the decline in Texas abortions — and how many women are now seeking them elsewhere — is not known. More than 19,000 abortion were reported in Texas through April, according to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

Abortion providers in neighboring and nearby states worry that with the new surge of Texas patients at their own clinics there is not enough capacity, particularly in the South, to handle the normal volume of patients that would have abortions in Texas.

The law went into effect after the Supreme Court declined an emergency appeal from abortion providers asking that it be stayed.

The Justice Department's original lawsuit last week argued that the law is invalid because it unlawfully infringes on the constitutional rights of women and violates the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution, which says federal law supersedes state law. The department made a similar argument in seeking the restraining order or temporary injunction late Tuesday.

“All the while, clinics in neighboring states are receiving panicked calls from patients in Texas," the department said.

Texas has about two dozen abortion clinics, but Dr. Bhavik Kumar, a staff physician at a Planned Parenthood in Houston, said he worried those numbers could shrink if a court does not act soon. “This may mean that if this law stays in effect for too long, that clinics will shut down in Texas," he said.

On Wednesday, two dozen state attorneys general, all Democrats, told the court in a separate filing that a substantial reduction of abortion access in one state would result in health care systems being burdened elsewhere.

Under the Texas law, someone could bring a lawsuit — even if they have no connection to the woman getting an abortion — and could be entitled to at least $10,000 in damages if they prevail in court. It is the nation’s biggest curb to abortion since the Supreme Court affirmed in the landmark 1973 decision Roe v. Wade that women have a constitutional right to an abortion.

Renae Eze, a spokeswoman for Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, responded Wednesday to the emergency request by referring to her previous comments that they are confident courts would uphold the law.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Abortion Clinics#Ap#Senate#Fund Texas Choice#Doj#The Supreme Court#The Justice Department
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

