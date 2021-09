Free jazz is poisoning the minds of young people. There is much to like about this lovingly put together history of the so-called free jazz of the 1960s and 1970s. Over a decade in the making, the film, directed by self-declared genre obsessive Tom Surgal, is a compilation of interviews with, and archive performances by, many of the luminaries of the movement. Practically every minute of spoken-word content in the 88-minute documentary is given over to the thoughts and reminiscences of the people who made the music, speaking to camera.

