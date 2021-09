The third week of our KMCH Sports High School Fall Sports season begins tonight with West Delaware Volleyball at home versus Marion. The Hawks are 14-1 and ranked 2nd in Class 3A while the Wolves are 10-1 and the 4th team in 4A. WD is coming off of their second Saturday Tournament win of the season this past weekend in Vinton as they took down Janesville, Belle Plaine, Nashua-Plainfield, the host Vikettes and Iowa Valley. All the coverage from Seedorff Gymnasium with Sports Director Jon Swisher and Joan Salow tonight around 7:30 with live audio on Mix 94.7 and the KMCH App and it can be viewed on the KMCH Sports Video Stream at kmch.com.

14 DAYS AGO