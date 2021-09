Fast Fifteen

BROADWAY — It was a cut-and-dry explanation for Cameron Showalter. When the Broadway senior has big games, he knows who he needs to thank. “If I don’t have big nights, the line isn’t doing too hot,” Showalter said. “But when I have big nights, it’s all on them. They are what gets me all of the yards, to be honest.”

BROADWAY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO