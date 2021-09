SALINA —When Salina Tech graduates a nurse, welder or machinist, that typically means one person is on the path to a better career. But with the college’s newest program, each new graduate may mean new careers for several people, with the impact still being felt decades from now. Working in cooperation with local employers, school districts and child-care advocates, Salina Tech is launching an Early Childhood Education program, with a “soft launch” planned for January, according to a media release from the school.

