Dr. J. Curtis Nickel Urinary Microbiome Study Using MicroGenDX NGS Indicates Microbial Diversity Varies by Age and Gender

Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. A study to help understand the implications of Next-Generation DNA Sequencing (NGS) in the diagnosis and treatment of Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) and other inflammatory urological conditions has been completed, and results were presented at the September, 2021 AUA Conference. The study, a collaboration between Dr. J. Curtis Nickel and MicroGen Diagnostics, identified some 643 microbial species among 211 healthy subjects (106 female and 105 male) using NGS, with significant differences in microbial diversity based on gender, age, and previous antibiotic use. The greatest abundance of species detected by NGS included microbes in the Proteobacteria, Firmicutes, Actinobacteria and Bacteroidetes phyla — and the relative abundance of all taxa detected will be presented at AUA 2021. Understanding the impact of these species and differences in the healthy urinary microbiome on possible infection will help inform treatment of UTIs.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ngs#Gender#Microbiome#Canada Research Chair#Prweb#Microgen Diagnostics#Bacteroidetes#Frcsc#Urology#The Aua Update Series#Us Nih#Canadian Cihr#Microgendx Founded#Clia#Cdc#U S Army#Fda
