California State

California Democrats voted along broader political lines to save Newsom, CNN exit poll shows

News Channel Nebraska
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia's recall election played out along established partisan lines, according to a California exit poll conducted for CNN and other news networks by Edison Research, with voters' views on Gov. Gavin Newsom closely tied to their broader political views. In a state as blue as California, that was enough for Newsom to survive a Republican-backed recall effort and remain in office, CNN projected Tuesday.

The Atlantic

Why Biden Bet It All on Mandates

When President Joe Biden rolled out his plan requiring vaccinations on a mass scale, he sounded a bit like a gambler at a point of desperation. Biden’s presidency, and much of his legacy, hinges on defeating the prolonged pandemic. During a dismal summer of rising infections and deaths due to vaccine holdouts and the Delta variant, the pandemic seemed to have defeated him. Under the new rules, Biden hopes to pressure about 80 million more Americans to get their shots. It’s a political risk that opens him up to Republican attacks that he’s intruding on peoples’ freedoms, ahead of midterm elections that could easily strip the Democrats of their congressional majority. Biden gets this. He’s all in, win or lose.
News Channel Nebraska

High temperatures, wildfire smoke and drought: The politics of climate change in one California congressional district

The changing climate is everywhere Gustavo Carranza looks when he walks through his undulating citrus farm here in this tiny town in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada. The summer temperatures are consistently higher than they used to be. The smoke from nearby wildfires fills the sky, obscuring the sun and speckling his mandarin trees with delicate ash. And, most concerning, the water he needs to run his 150-acre farm has become so scarce that Carranza, the son of farm workers in California's Central Valley who grew up picking and pruning every weekend, is worried about encouraging his own children to take over the farm he and his brothers founded two decades ago.
Joe Biden
Gavin Newsom
Vallejo Times-Herald

Gavin Newsom abolishes single-family zoning in California

In one of his first actions after surviving an election seeking to oust him from office, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday essentially abolished single-family zoning in California — and green-lighted a series of bills intended to bolster the state’s housing production. By signing Senate Bill 9 into law, Newsom opened...
SFGate

QAnon believers have now convinced themselves Gavin Newsom's landslide recall win is actually good

QAnon believers set up a dynamic in which no Newsom victory would ever be accepted: In the weeks leading up the election, Telegram channels and forums popular on the far right pushed the belief that only a Larry Elder win was legitimate. All other options were deemed "rigged" or "fraud," as QAnon adherents almost unilaterally think that California has a Republican majority. In reality, there are 10 million registered Democrats in the state and 5.3 million Republicans. Biden received 63.48% of the vote in California in the 2020 election.
The Independent

Gavin Newsom says his emphatic California recall win shows Democrats should ‘stiffen their spines’ on Covid action

A day after winning California’s recall election, governor Gavin Newsom said Democrats need to strengthen their efforts to tamp down the spread of Covid-19. “We need to stiffen our spines and lean into keeping people safe and healthy. That we shouldn’t be timid in trying to protect people’s lives and mitigate the spread and transmission of this disease. That it’s the right thing to do, but it’s also a motivating factor in this election,” Mr Newsom told CBS News when asked for his takeaways on his win.
AFP

California votes on recalling Democratic governor

California voters were deciding Tuesday whether to oust their Democratic governor, in a recall spurred by Republicans angered by mask mandates and Covid-19 lockdowns. Another pro-recall voter told AFP he wanted someone who would not impose vaccine mandates -- a hot button issue throughout the divided United States.
