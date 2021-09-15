DA: Arrest of Horseheads man connected to investigation at Partridge St., West Ave. investigation

UPDATE: Chemung County District Attorney Weeden Wetmore confirmed to WENY News Bovaird's arrest is connected to the investigation that happened at two houses in Elmira in May. As WENY News reported, police were conducting an investigation at 427 Partridge Street and 319 West Avenue. The victim, Gotay, was reportedly from the New York City area and the suspect, Bovaird, is from the Horseheads area.