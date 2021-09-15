CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game #144: A’s blow 6-run lead, again

By Alex Hall
Athletics Nation
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oakland A’s simply can’t hold a lead anymore. On Tuesday they scored the first six runs of the game, but blew the advantage and lost 10-7 to the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. This was Oakland’s ninth blown save in the past 21 games, and the second time this month that they’ve blown a six-run lead and gone on to lose, plus the second time in the past three games that they’ve led by at least four and let it slip away.

