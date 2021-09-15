Wilson agencies recognized for eviction prevention program

CDC’s, National Diabetes Prevention Program, Diabetes Prevention Recognition Program (DPRP) organizational capacity assessment is an important tool for determining an organization’s readiness to apply for CDC recognition to effectively deliver a proven type 2 diabetes prevention lifestyle change program. Whether you are a new organization interested in applying for CDC recognition or an already CDC-recognized organization, assessing your organization’s capacity will help identify areas that may need to be enhanced to ensure you are able to successfully deliver the yearlong lifestyle change program with quality and fidelity to the evidence-based DPRP Standards and sustain the program long term.

HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO