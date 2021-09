In light of increased cases of COVID-19, the Faith in Action Booya fundraising event will again be curbside from 4:30-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Union Church in Hackensack. “We believe this is the only Booya event in north central Minnesota,” Booyamaster Mike Bohanon said in a news release. “We know we can make this a fun curbside event again this fall.”