As business activity has picked up around the Bay Area, so has ferryboat traffic on the bay. Today, even as many people continue to work from home, more ferries are running to and from San Francisco than at any time in recent history. Passenger traffic on the boats has steadily grown in recent months, helped in part by temporary cuts in fares. Are ferries a meaningful alternative to cars? Can they help make a real dent in the Bay Area’s commuter woes? The Water Emergency Transportation Authority, the largest agency responsible for ferry traffic on the bay, clearly thinks so.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO