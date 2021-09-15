Alanis Morissette Calls Upcoming Documentary About Her “Salacious”

A new documentary about Alanis Morissette called Jagged by director Alison Klayman is premiering at the Toronto Film Festival this week and has already caused quite a stir as Morissette herself is not due to attend. The documentary is set to include a series of lengthy interviews that Klayman conducted with Morisette in regards to her rise to stardom and her different experiences in that climb to her level of success today. In reference to Morissette’s inability to attend, Klayman told The Post: “Of course I wish Alanis could be there. It was a privilege to make this film and I’m really proud of it. Hopefully there will be other opportunities in the future for her to come to film events.”