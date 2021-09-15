CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alanis Morissette Calls Upcoming Documentary About Her “Salacious”

By Michelle Leidecker
mxdwn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new documentary about Alanis Morissette called Jagged by director Alison Klayman is premiering at the Toronto Film Festival this week and has already caused quite a stir as Morissette herself is not due to attend. The documentary is set to include a series of lengthy interviews that Klayman conducted with Morisette in regards to her rise to stardom and her different experiences in that climb to her level of success today. In reference to Morissette’s inability to attend, Klayman told The Post: “Of course I wish Alanis could be there. It was a privilege to make this film and I’m really proud of it. Hopefully there will be other opportunities in the future for her to come to film events.”

Rolling Stone

Alanis Morissette Slams ‘Jagged’ Doc, Claims Filmmakers Had ‘Salacious Agenda’

Alanis Morissette criticized the upcoming documentary Jagged, saying it “includes implications and facts that are simply not true” in a statement to Rolling Stone. Jagged was directed by Alison Klayman and is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this week. Although, as The Washington Post reported last Friday, September 10th, Morissette seemed unhappy with the film and did not plan to attend the premiere. In her statement, Morissette explained her involvement in the film, and why she no longer wishes to support it. “I agreed to participate in a piece about the celebration of Jagged Little Pill’s 25th anniversary...
uncrazed.com

Alanis Morissette Did Not Agree To Her Story Being Told

A HBO documentary about Alanis Morissette has premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and the singer has criticised its inaccuracies. The documentary film has been produced by HBO. The film is called Jagged, representing Morissette’s 1995 album Jagged Little Pill. In an interview by The Guardian, Alanis has shared her...
mediaite.com

Alanis Morissette Blasts ‘Salacious Agenda’ of HBO Doc Featuring Her Account of Alleged Statutory Rape: ‘I Was Lulled into a False Sense of Security’

Alanis Morissette has spoken out against the HBO’s new documentary about her life, criticizing the film as “reductive” and “salacious.”. Although Morissette sat down for interviews included in the documentary, titled Jagged, the Canadian singer announced Tuesday that she will not support the film because of how displeased she is with the final product.
BBC

Alanis Morissette distances herself from 'salacious' new film

Alanis Morissette has distanced herself from what she describes as a "salacious" new film, in which she appears to address being sexually exploited by five men when she was 15. The singer said she agreed to take part in a HBO film celebrating 25 years of her classic album Jagged...
Alanis Morissette
Laredo Morning Times

'Jagged' Review: A Documentary Looks Back at When - and Why - Alanis Morissette Ruled

It tells the story of Alanis Morissette’s rise, and of how she took over (and changed) the pop music landscape, in 1995, with the release of “Jagged Little Pill.” The album went on to sell 33 million copies; it remains the second biggest-selling album of the ’90s, and the 12th biggest album of all time. But even before those stats piled up, you could feel the revolutionary fervor of it.
The Independent

Doc and roll: Why we’re living in the golden age of music documentaries

It has to be about much more than music,” Lana Wilson, director of Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana, says on what makes a successful documentary about a musician. “As I filmed and events unfolded, I realised people watching this film are not just seeing their favourite pop star; they’re not just seeing one of the best songwriters of all time in action. They’re seeing a model of how you can be a woman in this world and not be silenced.”Wilson’s film was a revealing portrait of one of the biggest A-listers in the world in a climate where access to pop...
mxdwn.com

Karen Dalton: In My Own Time Documentary Announced For Fall 2021 Release Featuring Narration By Angel Olsen And Interviews With Nick Cave, Vanessa Carlton And Others

Various artists have come together to help create a documentary surrounded by Karen Dalton, who is known for being an incredibly talented folks blues singer. Karen Dalton: In My Own Time features efforts from artists such as Angel Olsen, Nick Cave, Vanessa Carlton and more. The documentary is currently set to be released in theaters on October 1 and on digital platforms November 16.
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
mxdwn.com

The War On Drugs Unveils New Intimate Video For “I Don’t Live Here Anymore”

The War on Drugs are releasing their first album in over 4 years, and have just released the title track “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” along with the accompanying video. Their album I Don’t Live Here Anymore is set to come out on October 29 via Atlantic Records, and if the title track is any indication, the rock album will feature themes of resilience in the face of despair. The song was co-produced by Granduciel and Shawn Everett and features vibrant backing vocals by guests Lucius.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mxdwn.com

Chvrches Share New Stripped-back Cover of Goth-Rock Classic “Cry Little Sister”

Following their release of their latest album Screen Violence, Chvrches has kept working on projects in relation to their theme. The group got the Cure’s Robert Smith to guest on lead single “How Not To Drown,” and they remained in a ’80s inspired gothic theme throughout the album’s rollout, covering Echo & The Bunnymen and trading remixes with John Carpenter. Keeping with the theme of the gothic, today Chvrches shared their cover of “Cry Little Sister,” the well-known theme from 1987 classic The Lost Boys.
IndieWire

‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ Review: A Glitzy Baby Drag Queen Musical for the Fans

Everybody’s talking about Jamie, and with good reason. For one thing, he’s gorgeous. For another, he’s totally magnetic. The third reason, which ostensibly gives the movie its title, is that 16-year-old Jamie wants to be a drag queen. “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,” a glitzy movie musical based on the West End hit, gives only a passing glance of Jamie’s actual drag performance, but this is plenty entertaining. Following on the heels of “The Prom,” which debuted its movie version late last year to mixed reviews, “Jamie” is a glittering addition to the fast-growing sub-genre of the queer teen musical. Finally,...
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...
Page Six

Former child star Matthew Mindler died by suicide: coroner

Former child star Matthew Mindler’s death has been ruled a suicide. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office made the “manner of death” ruling Monday, though the exact cause of Mindler’s death is still pending the toxicology screen, TMZ reports. Mindler, 19, was found dead on Aug. 28, just three days after...
Hello Magazine

Adele turns heads in show-stopping outfit during date with boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele is notoriously private and rarely shares photos on social media so when she did over the weekend, her fans went wild!. The Hello hitmaker took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of pictures of herself looking fantastic in a figure-flattering black gown with white puffed sleeves, which had been taken at an event where she attended with her boyfriend Rich Paul.
