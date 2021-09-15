On knowing yourself

READ UNTIL YOU UNDERSTAND: The Profound Wisdom of Black Life and Literature. Farah Jasmine Griffin’s “Read Until You Understand” feels like multiple books captured in a single volume, yet none could quite survive without the others. For stretches, Griffin is an encouraging literature professor, surveying African American novels, poetry and essays and charting their meaning. (“The book is designed as a seminar,” she writes, and much of it feels that way.) In other passages, she is a reflective memoirist, looking back on a life of reading and loving and longing, “an autobiographical meditation,” as she puts it, about growing up in a tightly woven Black community in South Philadelphia. And in yet other moments, she emerges as a cultural and political observer, pinpointing the “momentary bits of freedom” that provide grace in Black lives, “a hint of the broader freedom for which we still struggle.”
