If my body is a temple it’s on fire

A family traveling the country on their bus has posted video of what appears to be van-life couple Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s vehicle in Grand Teton National Park on Aug. 27. Jenn Bethune, who blogs about her clan’s adventures, told The Daily Beast that the white Ford van stood out because it had Florida plates—and her family is also from the Sunshine State. They were about to stop and say hello but saw that the van was dark—it was about 6 p.m.—so they drove on. Bethune said she didn’t think about it again until someone who knew they had been in Grand Teton in late August suggested she might have seen the couple, and she quickly found the GoPro footage.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO