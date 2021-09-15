“There’s no crying in baseball”: Reflections of a former tomboy
I was in second grade, bat lifted over my shoulder at the plate as I anxiously waited for my dad — one of my Little League coaches — to throw me the next ball. I flicked my ponytail over my shoulder and zeroed in on my task. The ball flew toward me at a high speed, and my fear of failure increased as it zoomed closer towards my strike zone. I was painfully aware of my teammates watching my every move as they stood in the field.www.michigandaily.com
Comments / 0