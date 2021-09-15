Calloway County Health Department announces 18 new cases of COVID-19
MURRAY – As of Tuesday, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of 18 new cases of COVID-19. The case count is now at 4,907, with 4,449 recovered, 395 isolated at home, seven hospitalized and 56 deaths. For Tuesday’s reported cases, 17 of 18 were unvaccinated. Here is a breakdown of the total cases by age category: six cases under age 18, six cases ages 18-39, five cases age 40-60 and one case over 60.www.murrayledger.com
