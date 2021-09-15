CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calloway County, KY

Calloway County Health Department announces 18 new cases of COVID-19

By Staff Report
Murray Ledger & Times
 5 days ago

MURRAY – As of Tuesday, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of 18 new cases of COVID-19. The case count is now at 4,907, with 4,449 recovered, 395 isolated at home, seven hospitalized and 56 deaths. For Tuesday’s reported cases, 17 of 18 were unvaccinated. Here is a breakdown of the total cases by age category: six cases under age 18, six cases ages 18-39, five cases age 40-60 and one case over 60.

Inverse

Coronavirus vaccines found to cause an , positive outcome

The campaign to distribute Covid-19 vaccines is an effort to combat severe illness and death. But according to new research, vaccinations can also boost another component of health: well-being. In March 2020, researchers at the Center of Economic and Social Research (CESR), a research institute at the University of Southern...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

In Gwinnett County hospital, 100% of COVID-19 patients getting critical care are unvaccinated

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County hospital CEO is pleading with people to get vaccinated in an open letter published by the Gwinnett Daily Post. Piedmont Eastside CEO Trent Lind said in the letter published Saturday that of all the patients receiving critical care for COVID-19 in his hospital, none of them have been vaccinated against the virus.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 382 New Coronavirus Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 382 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 349 are confirmed and 33 are probable cases. There have been 7,922 total hospitalizations and 115,731 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,114. Age/gender of new cases: Age Group Cases Gender Cases 00-04 14   05-12 62   Female 203 13-18 28   Male 179 19-24 34       25-49 131       50-64 62       65+ 51 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) September 17, 2021 More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Richmond Register

Three COVID-19 deaths in three days

In just a three day span, three additional individuals of Madison County have died from COVID-19. According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, Madison County has a total of 124 deaths. On Monday, 121 deaths were reported. The state's dashboard also reported 144 new cases on Sept. 14, for a total...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
wfxrtv.com

CDC changes guidance on getting COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine at the same time

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There is updated guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) when it comes to getting your COVID-19 vaccination and your flu shot. In the beginning, the CDC asked people to wait at least two weeks between their COVID-19 shot and their flu shot. But now, health experts say it’s okay to get them both at the same time.
CHARLESTON, WV
Messenger

Baptist requiring COVID-19 vaccine for employees

To protect their patients and staff, Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville has required all employees to be fully vaccinated from COVID-19 or submit an approved medical or religious deferral by Oct. 31. Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for the hospital, said they have asked the staff to receive the...
MADISONVILLE, KY
El Paso News

El Paso health department reports nine more died from COVID-19, 169 new breakthrough cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso’s Public Health Department announced over 160 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths. Two of those deaths were breakthrough cases, one of the deaths was due to underlying health conditions, and another death was someone who was not vaccinated. That brings the total number to breakthrough deaths to 18.
EL PASO, TX
news8000.com

Mayo Clinic shares information on new COVID-19 variant

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- As the COVID-19 Delta Variant continues to surge, the World Health Organization is monitoring a new variant called MU. Mayo Health Doctors tell News 8 that it’s not the dominant strand in the U.S. or anywhere else. MU was first detected in January 2021 in Colombia.
LA CROSSE, WI
cbs4indy.com

Health department reports 2,349 new COVID-19 cases, 16K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,349 more positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, with zero additional COVID-19 deaths. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 11.7% with a rate of 20.3% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 98.4% of samples tested this month, according to state data.
INDIANA STATE
ideastream.org

Has Anyone Died After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine?

What are your questions about the coronavirus vaccine?. Ideastream Public Media's health team is answering as many questions as possible, with help from local experts in a range of fields. You can send us your questions with our online form, through our social media group, or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.
PUBLIC HEALTH

