Calloway County Health Department announces 18 new cases of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There is updated guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) when it comes to getting your COVID-19 vaccination and your flu shot. In the beginning, the CDC asked people to wait at least two weeks between their COVID-19 shot and their flu shot. But now, health experts say it’s okay to get them both at the same time.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 5 DAYS AGO